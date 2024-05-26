Notre Dame football adds elite 2025 in-state cornerback

Notre Dame football did not have to travel for to recruit in-state cornerback Mark Zackery IV.

The Indianapolis native has long held the Irish in high regard during his recruitment and that paid off on Saturday as the 5-foot, 11-inch and 165-pound corner verbally committed to Notre Dame.

Zackery becomes commitment No. 22 for the Irish in the 2025 class, as it continues to be the top collection in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

Notre Dame now has commitments from three of the nations top secondary members, as Zackery, who is ranked as the No. 135 prospect and 15th cornerback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

There isn’t much room left in the 2025 class for Notre Dame, so they have to make sure any commitment they take going forward is a player they really want. Zackery fits that mold.

