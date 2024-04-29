Notre Dame football 2024 NFL Draft Tacker

Football might not be fully back (unless you’re a fan of the UFL) but the NFL draft always offers football fans a breath of fresh air each spring.

Whether you’re a bigger fan of the college game or NFL game, you’re covered as the draft has become a much bigger event the last 30 years than a man in a suit reading names off of an index card.

Notre Dame is a football factory, producing more NFL draft picks than any other college throughout history. USC is knocking at Notre Dame’s door but the Irish still hold the edge.

We tracked where every Notre Dame player was selected this past weekend as well as where each signed an undrafted free agent deal.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire