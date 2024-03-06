Notre Dame Football 2024: Irish Odds to Make 12-Team College Football Playoff Released

If you’re handicapping the 2024 college football season and trying to already figure out who the 12 teams making the expanded playoff will be, there is an investment opportunity for you out there.

Odds are currently posted to SportsBetting.ag on if a team will make the 12-team College Football Playoff or not.

In case you’re wondering, Notre Dame checks in with +100 odds. For the betting declined, that simply means if you put $100 you will earn $100 with a correct bet (plus your initial $100 back).

The Irish are tied with Ole Miss, Miami (FL), and Utah for the ninth best odds nationally and are actually ahead of Alabama (+120).

Georgia (-900), Ohio State (-800), Texas (-500), and Oregon (-400) lead the way as the favorites to make the dance while Florida State (-225), Clemson (-225), Kansas State (-175), and Michigan (-110) all have better odds of making the tournament than Notre Dame.

I’ve said it before and will again to make my stance clear, anything short of Notre Dame not just making the playoff, but winning a game in the playoff will feel like a disappointment to me.

