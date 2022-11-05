Notre Dame-Clemson: Tailgating takes a hit from weather

One of the best parts of going to a college football game no matter the team’s playing is the tailgating before kickoff. It’s as much of a tradition as the fight song, slapping of a sign, or talking smack about a rival. Unfortunately, the weather in the midwest on this Saturday afternoon is putting a serious wet blanket on some of the local tailgates.

On Friday, Purdue announced that tailgating would be allowed before their game against Iowa, but that they wouldn’t allow tents or anything of the sort due to extremely high winds. Now Notre Dame has followed suit as they prepare to host Clemson this evening.

Weather Alert: Due to a state wind advisory, the University is prohibiting tents and canopies in tailgate lots today. — University of Notre Dame (@NotreDame) November 5, 2022

If you’re heading out be smart and safe as what ripped through my neck of the woods just northwest of Chicago around 1 p.m. EST was no joke. Also be sure to be loud. Like, really loud, because it sounds like there will be a lot of orange and purple in the stands this evening.

Be sure to check out:

Notre Dame-Clemson predictions from Fighting Irish Wire staff

5 keys to an Irish upset of Clemson

Behind enemy lines: Getting to know the Clemson Tigers

ESPN’s College Gameday staff picks for college football Week 10

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire