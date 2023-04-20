Notre Dame basketball commit named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball

Although Mishawaka, Indiana point guard Markus Burton signed with Notre Dame long before Micah Shrewsberry was named the new coach, there wasn’t any wavering in his commitment.

Burton had a huge senior season for Penn High School averaging 30.2 points, 4.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.3 steals per game. He led PHS to a 28-2 overall record, 11-0 in conference.

That effort was enough for Burton to be recognized as the states best basketball player, today being named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball.

The 5-foot, 10-inch and 170 pound floor general is rated as the 18th best point guard and 147th overall player in the country according to the 247Sports composite. Burton was the only signee for the Irish in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

More!

Notre Dame offensive lineman enters the transfer portal Top 10 Notre Dame men's basketball players according to ChatGPT Blue & Gold 2023: 5 Position Groups To Watch Top 25 colleges and universities ranked academically by U.S. News for 2022-23 How to watch the Blue and Gold draft hosted by Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire