Notre Dame All-American Hannah Hidalgo has photo with Donovan Mitchell

Some might have figured Hannah Hidalgo would impress in her freshman season at Notre Dame. Few could have predicted just how impressive she would be though. She led everybody in steals (4.6 a game), was sixth nationally in scoring (22.6 points a game) and was named First Team All-American among many other honors. Not a bad start, right?

One fellow basketball player who appears to have taken notice is five-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two guards recently encountered one another, and they took a photo that Hidalgo has posted to social media. While we don’t know the story behind it, it’s impressive to see nonetheless:

Hopefully, this is the first of many encounters Hidalgo will have with basketball greats during her time with the Irish. Now that Caitlin Clark has turned professional, those who love women’s college basketball can turn their attention to other players deserving of it. Hidalgo definitely is one of those players, and the sooner those who don’t already realize that change their tune, the better.

