Notable PGA Tour players to miss cut at Valero Texas Open include Phil Mickelson

SAN ANTONIO — There wasn’t a ton of bona fide star power to begin with at this year’s Valero Texas Open and some of the big names were sent packing on Friday night.

Scottie Scheffler and Cam Champ are among those who just survived and made the cut at TPC San Antonio.

Several other big names, however, were not so fortunate and left the Greg Norman-designed Oaks Course, including a few of the biggest names. Check out the most notable players who missed the cut this week at the Valero.

Tony Finau

Tony Finau misses his final putt on 18 to tie Will Zalatoris during the second day of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. (Photo: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports)

It wasn't a great stretch of golf in Central Texas for Finau, who was eliminated in pool play tthe WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, then barely missed the cut in San Antonio after posting rounds of 73 and 74. Certainly not how he wanted to be playing with the Masters coming.

Phil Mickelson

Matt Kuchar and Phil Mickelson talk on the 10th fairway during the second round of the Valero Texas Open. (Photo: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)

Really, this was all about one hole — the 18th hole during Phil's opening round. After knocking the ball in the water while going for the green on his second shot, Phil proceeded to post a double-digit score, effectively knocking him out of the weekend. He shot an in impressive 69 on Friday, and got within two shots of the cutline.

Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson gets ready to putt on the 10th green during the first round of the Valero Texas Open. (Photo: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)

When he needed a really solid stretch to solidify the weekend, Johnson shot a 39 on the front at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course, knocking him out. Johnson posted four bogeys and a single birdie on the front, missing the cut by a stroke.

Luke Donald

Apr 1, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Luke Donald hits from a bunker on the 16th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The former World No. 1 admitted via Instagram that he has thought about retirement, especially in light of a difficult season in which he's been sent packing consistently. He struggled with a 77 on Thursday at the Valero and followed with a 74 on Friday, missing the cut.

Jim Furyk

Jim Furyk of the United States is projected to be out of the top 150 in the FedEx Cup standings after his appearance at the Valero Texas Open. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Don't be surprised if Furyk pops up more consistently at PGA Tour Champions events as he never was in serious contention to make the cut at the Valero after posting an opening round 77.

