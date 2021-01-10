Notable NBA veterans who are eligible for 2021 G League Draft

When the upcoming NBA G League season tips off next months, fans can expect to see more familiar faces than they would in a typical year.

The NBA G League is hosting a bubble tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sport Complex in Florida. Once teams are assembled, they will arrive to the location by January 26 for physicals and onboarding. The first game is set for February 8 and teams are expected to play a “12-to-15 game schedule” before their single-elimination playoffs from March 5-March 9.

This offseason, per ESPN, the league also eliminated restrictions for signing players with at least five years of NBA experience. For example, as reported by Adam Johnson, this is how Jeremy Lin was able to sign outright with the Santa Cruz Warriors rather than enter the draft pool. This is reportedly a one-time exception for the G League.

Similarly, others with NBA experience signed outright as veteran mentors for the inaugural G League Ignite squad. Players like Amir Johnson and Bobby Brown will lend a hand for top prospects like Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Green as they transition to the pros.

Otherwise, however, players not already on a roster who are looking to get back on the court and play in the upcoming bubble season will have to hear their names called on Monday. Over the last few days, we have learned about several players (e.g. Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson) who recently signed NBA G League Standard Player Contracts.

Even those who have been around the league for years have no guarantee of being selected, though. There are only 17 teams playing in the bubble, as 12 have opted out.

While the draft will have a maximum of 26 players selected, teams are allowed to forfeit their picks, so that number could end up even smaller. But that has not swayed the nearly 200 players who are hopeful about suiting up in Florida.

The 2021 G League Draft is scheduled for Monday, January 11, at 1:15 PM EST. Below are some of the most notable candidates, listed in order of how many minutes they have played in the NBA:

Emeka Okafor

CAMDEN, NJ - SEPTEMBER 25: Emeka Okafor #50 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during the Philadelphia 76ers Media Day on September 25, 2017 at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Age: 38 Most Recent NBA Team: New Orleans Pelicans Most Recent NBA Game: 4/19/2018

Mario Chalmers

Sep 25, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Mario Chalmers (6) during media day at FedExForum.

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 34 Most Recent NBA Team: Memphis Grizzlies Most Recent NBA Game: 4/11/2018

Michael Beasley

WHITE PLAINS, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Michael Beasley #8 of the New York Knicks is photographed at New York Knicks Media Day on September 25, 2017 in Greenburgh, New York.

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Age: 32 Most Recent NBA Team: Los Angeles Lakers Most Recent NBA Game: 2/5/2019

Lance Stephenson

Sep 25, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (1) poses for a photo on Media Day at St. Vincent Center.

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 30 Most Recent NBA Team: Los Angeles Lakers Most Recent NBA Game: 4/4/2019

Hollis Thompson

Sep 26, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Hollis Thompson (31) during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29 Most Recent NBA Team: New Orleans Pelicans Most Recent NBA Game: 3/11/2017

Terrence Jones

Sep 28, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Terrence Jones (6) during media day at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit:

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29 Most Recent NBA Team: Houston Rockets Most Recent NBA Game: 3/8/2019

Quincy Pondexter

Sep 28, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Quincy Pondexter (20) poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Pelicans Practice Facility.

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 32 Most Recent NBA Team: San Antonio Spurs Most Recent NBA Game: 4/25/2019

Shabazz Muhammad

Sep 22, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad (15) poses for a photo during media day at Mayo Clinic Square.

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 28 Most Recent NBA Team: Milwaukee Bucks Most Recent NBA Game: 4/28/2018

Tyler Ulis

Sep 26, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Ulis poses for a portrait during media day at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 25 Most Recent NBA Team: Chicago Bulls Most Recent NBA Game: 10/18/2018

Festus Ezeli

September 27, 2013; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center Festus Ezeli (31) stands in front of a green screen during media day at the Warriors Practice Facility.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 31 Most Recent NBA Team: Golden State Warriors Most Recent NBA Game: 6/19/2016

Allonzo Trier

Jan 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 24 Most Recent NBA Team: New York Knicks Most Recent NBA Game: 3/6/2020

Antonio Blakeney

Sep 25, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Antonio Blakeney (9) poses for a photo on media day at The Advocate Center.

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 24 Most Recent NBA Team: Chicago Bulls Most Recent NBA Game: 4/10/2019

Marquis Teague

Sep 26, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Brooklyn Nets point guard Marquis Teague (12) poses for a photo during media day at the Brooklyn Nets Practice Facility.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27 Most Recent NBA Team: Memphis Grizzlies Most Recent NBA Game: 4/4/2018

CJ Williams

DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 26: C.J. Williams #21 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day held at American Airlines Center on September 26, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Age: 30 Most Recent NBA Team: Minnesota Timberwolves Most Recent NBA Game: 4/10/2019

Gary Payton II

Sep 24, 2018; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (5) poses for a photo during media day at the Moda Center.

Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 28 Most Recent NBA Team: Washington Wizards Most Recent NBA Game: 3/10/2020

Jacob Evans

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Jacob Evans III #10 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during the Golden State Warriors media day on September 24, 2018 in Oakland, California.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Age: 23 Most Recent NBA Team: Minnesota Timberwolves Most Recent NBA Game: 2/24/2020

Cory Jefferson

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 26: Cory Jefferson #21 of the Cleveland Cavaliers poses during media day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 26, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Age: 30 Most Recent NBA Team: Phoenix Suns Most Recent NBA Game: 1/27/2016

Isaiah Briscoe

Sep 24, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) poses for a photo during media day at Amway Center.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 24 Most Recent NBA Team: Orlando Magic Most Recent NBA Game: 3/5/2019

Dzanan Musa

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Dzanan Musa #30 of the Brooklyn Nets poses for a portrait during Media Day at the HSS Training Facility on September 24, 2018 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Age: 21 Most Recent NBA Team: Brooklyn Nets Most Recent NBA Game: 8/23/2020