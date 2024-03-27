Not done yet. Indiana State holds off Cincinnati, advances to Hinkle for NIT semifinals.

TERRE HAUTE -- Don't tell these teams that the NIT is a lesser postseason tournament. In a game featuring eight lead changes, bodies flying and diving for loose balls and an electric crowd supporting its home team, Indiana State overcome a shaky first half and earned an 85-81 win over Cincinnati in the NIT quarterfinals at the Hulman Center on Tuesday night.

The Sycamores will remain in the Hoosier State, playing the VCU/Utah winner at Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2.

Robbie Avila led ISU with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Here are some observations from the win.

ISU comes storming back in second half

What a difference a half makes. After starting the game slowly, ISU's offense found another gear erasing an eight-point second half deficit to get the win. Former Butler guard Simas Lukosius's 3-pointer tied the score at 77 with 2:54 left in the game.

On ISU's next possession, Ryan Conwell tipped out a miss to Robbie Avila at the top of the key and Avila drained the triple, putting ISU up for good.

The Sycamores outscored the Bearcats 53-45 in the second half. Avila had 16 of his 22 in the second half.

Both teams played at breakneck speed

Indiana State's second round game against Minnesota was a matchup of contrasting styles. Against Cincinnati, the Bearcats matched ISU's tempo and then some. Both teams got up and down the court quickly, looking to attack in transition.

Cincy outscored ISU 7-3 in fastbreak points in the first half. Cincy used its defense to create easy opportunities to score. The Bearcats had an 11-0 advantage over ISU in points off turnovers.

In the second half, the Sycamores turned the game into a track meet. ISU outscored Cincy 19-3 in fastbreak points and 19-2 on points off turnovers. Julian Larry and Conwell were the catalyst, turning steals and loose ball into fastbreaks the other way. Larry led ISU with three steals.

