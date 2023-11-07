'Not our best basketball': Kent State regroups, pulls away from Malone in second half

Kent State guard Giovanni Santiago looks to get past Malone guard Maijhe Wiley during Monday night’s basketball game.

KENT — It took them a while to get their season going.

As the night wore on, the Kent State Golden Flashes started to look a little more like a basketball team worthy of contending again in the Mid-American Conference.

A big second half lifted the Flashes over Malone 79-58 in Monday's season opener at the MAC Center. Kent State outscored the Pioneers 43-25 and held Malone to 32% shooting in the final 20 minutes.

November college basketball can be unpredictable, especially when teams from different divisions square off. Anything from a blowout to a big upset can happen.

Kent State forward Chris Payton Jr. hits. a jump shot while Malone center Caleb Conard goes up to defend during Monday's game at Kent State.

Walsh sprung an upset at Oakland last month. Kentucky Wesleyan of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference owns a win over Louisville.

Could Malone come to Kent State and stun the Flashes?

Flashes coach Rob Senderoff's team flipped the switch in the second half and prevented it from happening.

"Certainly not our best basketball, but I'm happy that in the second half we played the way we're capable of defensively," Senderoff said. "We did a good job on the glass and were able to come away with the victory.

"There's a lot to learn from. November basketball, that's sort of how we played, like it's early November. So a lot of room for improvement."

Central Michigan transfer Reggie Bass scored 14 points in his Kent State debut on Monday.

Giovanni Santiago scored 15 points and Reggie Bass finished with 14 to lead four Flashes in double figures.

Santiago saw his first action since early February. The senior point guard suffered a hand injury against Akron and missed the Flashes' final 12 games, including the NCAA Tournament game against Indiana. He also underwent knee surgery in the offseason.

"It wasn't easy," Santiago said. "This was the longest I've ever been out. You watch these guys work every day, then you're just doing rehab on your own. That's a part of sports."

The Flashes view Santiago as their inspirational leader. He also plays pretty good basketball.

Malone's Simon Blair drives to the basket during Monday's game ar Kent State,

"He does a really good job of just controlling the tempo, controlling the way you play," Senderoff said. "He makes a lot of important plays, 'safe plays' we call them. We had one today where we got beat, and he sort of blocked the shot from behind. He seems to come up with a lot of those things.

"It's great to have him back. He's a true point guard. He did a really good job throughout the preseason and here tonight."

Bass hit back-to-back 3s in the first half on his way to a successful debut in a Flashes uniform. He transferred to Kent State after he was named MAC Freshman of the Year while at Central Michigan.

"It's a lot different," Bass said. "A lot of defense being played. New players, new plays, a new situation, new coaches. Overall it has been a very good situation for me. It has helped me a lot.

Kent State guard Julius Rollins drives to the basket during Monday's game against Malone.

"I hit a few shots and played a little defense today. That just really turned me and made me play the way I played. I felt like I played hard, but it always can be better."

Malone played well in the first half of Charlie Wallrapp's debut as coach. The Pioneers hit seven 3s before cooling off in the second half. .

SImon Blair and Caleb Conrad scored 12 points apiece for Malone. They have the most experience of the four players who return this season.

Kent State returns 10 players from the team that won last year's MAC Tournament. Many of them will have bigger roles this season.

Malone University guard Tahleik Walker looks to rebound during Thursday night’s basketball game against the Kent State GOlden Flashes at the Kent State M.A.C. Center.

There will be no let up for them the rest of the week. Kent State will host James Madison on Thursday and Fresno State on Saturday. James Madison stunned No. 4 Michigan State 79-76 Monday in East Lansing.

"We have a long process to get where we need to get to as a group," Senderoff said. "Tonight was a good step. Certainly the second half was a good step.

"Now we have to use these next two days to get better as we prepare for a really good team on Thursday."

