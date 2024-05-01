Norwood leads Concord to dramatic win

Noah Norwood's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Concord's baseball team past Wawasee, 1-0, in Northern Lakes Conference action on Monday.

Braeden Messenger tossed a four-hitter and struck out 10 for the Minutemen.

Elkhart lost a heartbreaker to No. 10-ranked (Class 4A) South Bend Adams, as Aidan Micinski two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh gave the Eagles a 6-4 Northern Indiana Conference win.

Caden Compton's RBI single in the top of the seventh for Elkhart tied the game at 4. Brady Sherwood collected two hits for the Lions.

Penn rallied past Marian in NIC play, 4-3, as the Kingsmen scored a run in the seventh and eighth inning to erase a 3-2 deficit.

Hunter Morrett's inside-the-park homer for Penn tied the game at three in the seventh. Casey Finn's RBI single in the eighth gave the Kingsmen a 4-3 lead.

Penn starting pitcher Dawson French struck out eight over six innings. Teammate Bennett Hartford finished with three hits.

Jack Urbanski had three hits and two RBIs to lead Northridge to a 4-2 NLC win over Plymouth.

Kyan Miller tossed a three-hitter and struck out eight to lead Goshen past NorthWood, 2-0, in NLC action.

In Hoosier Plains Conference play, Jayden Schlabach and Kyle Boyer each had two hits and two RBIs for Bethany Christian in a 13-2 victory over Elkhart Christian.

Carter Hunt, Liam Elkins, Jaden Vida and Isaac Badskey had two hits apiece for the Eagles.

In softball, Elkhart got two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs from Bailey Harris-Rogers in an 11-1 win over South Bend Adams.

Gabby Wagner also homered and drove in a pair of runs for the Lions.

Freshman Payton Sears had four hits to lead NorthWood past Goshen, 10-5.

Ana Beachy and Brooklyn Davis each homered for the Panthers. Davis drove in three runs.

The RedHawks got three hits and two RBIs from Kaelyn Marcum.

Northridge led 4-0 after two innings and went on to post a 5-1 NLC win over Plymouth.

Winning pitcher Addi Knisley allowed five hits and struck out seven. Teammate Rachel Humbarger hit two triples and drove in a run.

Aubrey Zachary struck out 10 over four innings in Penn's 13-1 win over Marian.

Ava Zachary tripled and drove in three runs for the Kingsmen. Ashlyn Kronewitter added two hits and two RBIs.

In NLC girls tennis, Tatum Evers and Gabriela Poblador were singles winners for NorthWood in a 4-1 Panthers win over Goshen.

Behind medalist Dylan Mounts, who shot a 36, Penn beat New Prairie and Elkhart in an NIC boys golf match. The Kingsmen totaled a 152, while the Cougars finished with a 163 and the Lions scored a 166.

In girls soccer, Vivian Tomas and Sophia Kuntz each scored in Edwardsburg's 2-0 win over Paw Paw.

------------

BASEBALL

SB ADAMS 6, ELKHART 4

Elkhart;101;000;2—;4;5;3

Adams;010;300;2—;6;7;6

Carson Pollard (L, 7 K's); Aidan Pearson (8 K's), Ethan Trimberger (W).

Elkhart: Hits — Brady Sherwood 2. 2B — Brodey Weaver. Runs — Max Shreiner 2.

Adams: Hits — Aidan Micinski 2, Kai Whitlow 2. HR — Micinski. RBI — Whitlow 2, Micinski 2. Runs — Micinski 2.

Records: Elkhart 10-6 (3-3 NIC), Adams 13-3 (5-1).

CONCORD 1, WAWASEE 0

Wawasee;000;000;0—;0;4;3

Concord;000;000;1—;1;4;0

Kaleb Salazar (L); Braeden Messenger (W, 10 K's).

Concord: Hits — Messenger 2. 2B — Lukas Ulfig.

Records: Wawasee 6-6 (2-5 NLC), Concord 9-5 (4-2).

JV: Concord 8, Wawasee 7.

BETHANY CHRISTIAN 13, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 2

Bethany;113;040;4—;13;12;1

ECA;000;100;1—;2;8;3

Carter Miller, Tyson Chupp (W); James Ramirez (L), Liam Elkins (3), Isaac Badskey (7).

Bethany: Hits — Jayden Schlabach 2, Jacob Bontrager 2, Kyle Boyer 2, Jacoby Reinhardt 2. 2B — Reinhardt 2, Boyer. RBI — James Lind 3, Schlabach 2, Boyer 2. Runs — Bontrager 3, Schlabach 2, Zach Reiff 2, Reinhardt 2. SB — Schlabach 6, Bontrager 3, Chupp 2, Reinhardt 2.

ECA: Hits — Carter Hunt 2, Liam Elkins 2, Jaden Vida 2, Isaac Badskey 2.

Records: Bethany 5-7 (4-0 HPC), ECA 2-5 (2-2).

GOSHEN 2, NORTHWOOD 0

Goshen;002;000;0—;2;3;4

NorthWood;000;000;0—;0;3;2

Kyan Miller (W, 8 K's); Mason Bogan (L), Nathan Shrock (7).

Goshen: 3B — Braxton Cline.

Records: Goshen 6-8 (3-4 NLC), NorthWood 10-5 (4-3).

NORTHRIDGE 4, PLYMOUTH 2

Plymouth;002;000;0—;2;7;1

Northridge;040;000;x—;4;7;0

Preston Wolfe (L); Collin Yoder (W).

Plymouth: Hits — Parker Wolfe 2. 2B — Dominick Vasquez.

Northridge: Hits — Jack Urbanski 3, Luke Mann 2. 3B — Mann. 2B — Urbanski. RBI — Urbanski 2.

Records: Plymouth 4-9 (0-6 NLC), Northridge 7-8 (4-3).

PENN 4, MARIAN 3 (8 innings)

Penn;020;000;11—;4;10;2

Marian;200;010;00—;3;4;0

Dawson French (8 K's), Joe Trenerry (7, W); Chase Bays (L), Bryce LaSane (8).

Penn: Hits — Bennett Hartford 3, RJ Cromartie 2. HR — Hunter Morrett. Runs — Cromartie 2. SB — Hartford 2.

Marian: Hits — Bays 2. 2B — Bays. SB — Jake Oliver 2.

Records: Penn 10-6 (3-1 NIC), Marian 10-6 (4-2).

SOFTBALL

NORTHWOOD 10, GOSHEN 5

NorthWood;010;600;3—;10;12;3

Goshen;103;000;1—;5;10;5

Ana Beachy (W, 8 K's); Emily Ramirez (L), Emily Diaz (4).

NorthWood: Payton Sears 4, Beachy 2, Chloe Davis 2, Leah Rowe 2. HR — Beachy, Brooklyn Davis. 2B — Rowe. RBI — Brooklyn Davis 3, Leah Rowe 2. Runs — Sears 2. SB — Victoria Vega 2, Rowe 2.

Goshen: Hits — Kaelyn Marcum 3, Kendall Hodge 2, Ryen Yoder 2. 2B — Jennalee Roll, Abi Blankeship, Marcum. RBI — Marcum 2, Kendall Hodge 2. Runs — Roll 2. SB — Diaz 2.

Records: NorthWood 7-7 (4-3 NLC), Goshen 2-11 (0-6).

ELKHART 11, SB ADAMS 1

Elkhart;013;52—;11;9;0

Adams;000;10—;1;4;2

Laci Stimac (W); Julia McNellis (L), Audreyana Gizzi (4).

Elkhart: Hits — Ava Walker 2, Bailey Harris-Rogers 2. HR — Harris-Rogers, Gabby Wagner. 2B — Fionna Topolski. RBI — Harris-Rogers 2, Wagner 2, Lili Escobedo 2. Runs — Walker 2, Harris-Rogers 2, Wagner 2. SB — Walker 2.

Adams: HR — Emma Schell.

Records: Elkhart 6-6-1 (3-3-1 NIC), Adams 2-9 (1-6).

PENN 13, MARIAN 1

Marian;010;00—;1;2;2

Penn;400;9x—;13;10;0

Taylor Geiger (L); Aubrey Zachary (W, 10 K's), Sarah Gentry (5).

Penn: Hits — Izabella Hanna 2, Abigail Widmar 2, Ashlyn Kronewitter 2. 3B — Ava Zachary. 2B — Widmar, Gentry. RBI — Ava Zachary 3, Kronewitter 2. Runs — Hanna 2, Ava Zachary 2, Widmar 2, Logan Rumble 2. SB — Widmar 3, Hanna 2.

Records: Penn 15-5 (6-0 NIC), Marian 2-6 (0-6).

NORTHRIDGE 5, PLYMOUTH 1

Northridge;220;010;0—;5;7;1

Plymouth;000;100;0—;1;5;2

Addi Knisley (W, 7 K's); Kayla Johnson (L), Gracie Patrick (4).

Northridge: Hits — Rachel Humbarger 2. 3B — Humbarger 2, Mia Branam. 2B — Kyla Kauffman.

Plymouth: Hits — Runyan 3.

Records: Northridge 9-6 (5-1 NLC), Plymouth 9-6 (5-2).

GIRLS TENNIS

NORTHWOOD 4, GOSHEN 1

Singles: Landry Schrock (G) def. Britton Jesse 6-2, 6-0. Tatum Evers (N) def. Pippin Stutsman 6-3, 6-0. Gabriela Poblador (N) def. Anna-Cate Stahly 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Emery Porter/Kaydence Dumka (N) def. Ellie Lanfermann/Deborah Kratzer 6-2, 6-3. Maddy Birk/Maggie Steiner (N) def. Rachel Schrock/Sammi Centeno 6-0, 6-3.

Records: Goshen 7-6 (2-2 NLC), NorthWood 9-4 (4-1).

JV: NorthWood 11, Goshen 3.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSBURG 2, PAW PAW 2

Edwardsburg goals: Vivian Tomas, Sophia Kuntz.

Edwardsburg assists: Shelby Laubach.

Records: Edwardsburg 4-4-1 (1-2-1 Wolverine Conference).

JV score: Edwardsburg 4, Paw Paw 0.

BOYS GOLF

SB TRINITY 164, NORTHWOOD 183, GOSHEN 184, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 220

At Knollwood CC

NorthWood: Caleb Vincent 42, Collin Deatsman 47, Trevor Barrett 47, Bryce Blosser 47, Sam Holder 47.

Goshen: Todd Kauffman 41, Tyler Scott 47, Myles McLaughlin 48, Braxten Sheets 48, Kendall Scott 48.

Records: NorthWood 7-4.

JV: NorthWood 193, Goshen 201, SB Trinity 223, Bethany Christian 258.

PENN 152, NEW PRAIRIE 163, ELKHART 166

Elkhart: Steven Webb 37, Will Cochrane 41, Ben Miller 44, Gabe Kazmierczak 44, Nate Windy 46.

Medalist: Dylan Mounts (Penn) 36.