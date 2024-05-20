Norwich midfielder Sorensen signs new deal

Norwich City midfielder Jacob Sorensen has signed a new 12-month contract with an option for a further year.

The Dane made 17 appearances in 2023-24, having missed the first half of the season with a pelvic injury.

Defenders Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis will leave Carrow Road when their contracts expire this summer, having each played more than 100 games for the club.

And the Canaries have decided not to take up an option to sign striker Sydney van Hooijdonk from Italian club Bologna following a loan spell.

The Dutchman, son of former Celtic and Nottingham Forest forward Pierre van Hooijdonk, played 12 games for the Canaries without scoring, all of them from the bench.

Defenders Sam McCallum and Danny Batth and goalkeeper Jon McCracken have also been released by the club.

Keeper Archie Mair has agreed a new deal, similar to that of Sorensen, after spending the second half of the season on loan at Morecambe, and 19-year-old forward Ken Aboh has been offered a new contract, having made his debut in a 5-0 win over Rotherham United in March.

Winger Christos Tzolis, meanwhile, remains on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf, who have the option to sign him on a permanent basis.

Norwich are looking for a new head coach after David Wagner was sacked in the wake of their 4-0 aggregate defeat by Leeds United in the Championship play-offs.