Northwest community welcomes new men's basketball coach

Apr. 24—Just 45 minutes north, a new era began at Northwest Missouri State University, as the Bearcats officially introduced their 21st head men's basketball coach, Matt Keeley.

The newly hired Bearcat took to the podium to address and answer questions from multiple individuals, such as boosters, fans and media.

"The early conversations that I had with coach Keeley were fantastic," university president Lance Tatum said. "It was very clear to me that he was focused on developing young men, not merely just winning basketball games."

After the departure of Ben McCollum, there was a search committee that consisted of roughly five people. For the committee, it was hard to pass up on Keeley, who served as head coach at Ottawa University Arizona for the past seven seasons, where he guided the Spirit to a national runner-up finish in 2021 and a spot in the 2023 Fab Four.

When Keeley reached Maryville, he was given some advice on the greatness Northwest Athletics provides.

"I was able to speak with coach (Rich) Wright in the office earlier this week and he had some great words of advice where he told me, 'You're not going to accomplish something here that's never been accomplished before, because this place is that high level,'" Keeley said. "He challenged me just to continue to embrace the greatness that this place is and to see it as something that you're a part of."

Northwest has four national championships in the last seven years a tournament has been played, meaning the pressure to perform is expected right away.

Keeley will have some help, as right now Northwest is expected to return nine players. The newly hired coach has also been familiar with the MIAA conference, which he's excited to be a part of.

"That's the part that's the most exciting for me from a competitive standpoint, similar to SEC Football, this is the league you want to be in because this is where it's moving and shaking," Keeley said. "Certainly some familiarity with the coaching staffs, I don't know if that gives me an advantage as much as it just keeps me up at night, you know, like it makes my chest hurt because I know those guys are good coaches but yeah, you respect it."

As the coach begins his recruiting process, getting more familiar with players and community and understanding the culture, he won't switch up his play style, which he describes as fast, bold and aggressive.

Keeley will now begin his journey as a Bearcat. He was referred to several times as "O.K.G," which meant "our kinda guy," and many at Northwest believe they have found their "O.K.G."

"Their faith in me and our university to find the right coach, he's as competitive as they come, he's proven that over and over again," athletic director Andy Peterson said. "Being a small college basketball athlete, assistant and small college head coach. He's willing to compete. You don't do well in those areas and those spaces, Northwest Missouri State included, unless you're competitive."

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.