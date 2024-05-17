Northern and Southern co-region tennis champs

May 17—FROSTBURG — Northern and Southern split the Maryland Class 1A West Region I team championship on Thursday at Mountain Ridge High School.

Southern won two region titles, followed by Northern, Allegany and Fort Hill with one each.

Michael Nazelrod from the Rams won the boys singles while Ben Nazelrod and Shane Sisler won the boys doubles.

Northern's Abby Weimer and Finn Roche won the mixed doubles.

Allegany's Maya Hare and Danica Knight won the girls doubles.

Jovie Breitfeller from Fort Hill won the girls singles.

In the boy's singles, Michael Nazelrod swept Jensen Wilt from Northern 6-0 in both sets of the final.

In the semifinals, Nazelrod beat Fort Hill's Gunner Wilson 6-1 and 6-3. Nazelrod defeated Allegany's Noah Marker 6-4 and 6-2 in the quarterfinal.

Wilt defeated Mountain Ridge's James Chen 2-6, 6-4 and 10-8 in the other semifinal.

In boy's doubles, Landon Shaw and Leif Sloan of Mountain Ridge won the quarterfinal match 6-2 and 6-0 over Fort Hill's Josh Eft and Tytas Sheetz.

Ben Nazelrod and Shane Sisler from Southern beat Shaw and Sloan in the semifinals 6-4 in both sets.

Brayden Miller and Brice Roche from Northern defeated Allegany's Eoin Mowbray and Mason Salvadge 6-3 and 6-1 in the other semfinal.

Nazelrod and Sisler beat Miller and Roche in the final 6-4 in both sets.

In the girls singles, Jovie Breitfeller from Fort Hill beat Northern's Izzy Knight 6-0 and 6-1 in the quarterfinal, then swept Allie Newman from the Rams 6-0 in both sets in the semifinals.

Annabeth Hughes from the Miners won the other semifinal, defeating Allegany's Delaney Meadors 6-4 in both sets.

Breitfeller continued an undefeated season with a 6-0 and 6-1 victory over Hughes in the finals.

In the girls doubles, Shelby Mark and Saige Frazee from Northern beat Hailey Mark and Amelie Bolden from Southern 6-3, 6-7 and 7-1 in the semifinals.

Hare and Knight defeated Ryan Whitehead and Ashlyn Shaw from Mountain Ridge 7-5, 3-6 and 10-6 in the other semifinal.

Hare and Knight won the region title, defeating Mark and Frazee 6-2 and 6-1.

In mixed doubles, Roche and Weimer defeated Aubry Spangler and Sam Spencer of the Sentinels 6-3 in both sets.

Last year's region champions, Marissa Greig and Aiden Pirolozzi of the Miners defeated Southern's Sean Eiswert and Rylee Iden 6-3 and 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Roche and Weimer took down the reigning region champs in the semifinals, winning 7-5, 6-7 and 9-7.

Spangler and Spencer beat Chloe Deblock and Geronimo Stephens from the Campers in the other semifinal 6-1 and 6-2.

Those who qualified for states head to the Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Columbia on Friday, May 23, for the Class 1A state tournament.

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.