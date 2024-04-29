North Oaks’ Frankie Capan III finishes fourth in Korn Ferry event

North Oaks product Frankie Capan III shot a 3-under 68 in the final round Sunday to finish 24-under on the week — good for fourth in the Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, Texas.

Tom Widing shot an 8-under 63 on Sunday to get to 31-under and win the event — his second-straight victory — by four strokes.

The finish moves Capan up from 30th to 22nd on the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-long points list. The top 30 on the list at year’s end earn PGA Tour cards.

Capan has now logged three consecutive top-10 finishes.

He led this week’s event after the first round Thursday, when he shot a 13-under 58 to set a new Texas Rangers Golf Club course record, besting the previous record of 59 set by Scottie Scheffler.

Capan was in solo second, two back of Widing entering Sunday’s final round. He carded a 3-under 32 on the front-nine Sunday before sputtering a bit on his final nine.