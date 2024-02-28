Norco goes high-pivot on its brand-new Range and Sight trail bikes

Norco Optic 2024.

Norco have released brand new Sight and Optic mountain bikes. The Canadian brand's all-mountain and trail bikes are now the latest models in its range to feature a high-pivot suspension design.

The previous Norco Optic and Sight were both well-received trail bikes (we gave the Optic 4.5/5 in our review) for their rowdy hard-charging nature. By borrowing the VPS HP (Virtual Pivot Suspension High Pivot) suspension concept from its Range enduro bike, Norco says this new design allows the Sight and Optic to further push the boundaries with next-level confidence and capability.

High pivot tech has become increasingly popular in gravity mountain biking due to the rearward axle path giving significantly better square-edged impact absorption and rollover performance – which allows the rear wheel to move backward and over an obstacle, rather than stalling on impact. High Pivot rearward axle paths enhance the suspension's performance, but suffer from significant chain growth and pedal kickback due to the suspension's rearward action. To counter this, high-pivot suspension designs route the chain over the raised lower pivot with an idler wheel eliminating these effects.

Norco Sight 2024 leaning against a truck

Although high-pivot has made its mark in downhill and enduro, it's considerably less common on trail bikes with the Forbidden Druid V2 and Deviate Highlander II being the most notable examples.

Norco says it has developed its VPS HP suspension for a trail application to give a tighter, more pedal-friendly platform. Through testing using an i-track configured idler location (Norco doesn't specify what i-track is but we guess it is an adjustable mechanism to mount the idler), Norco has been able to dictate the anti-squat levels that control suspension compression when pedaling and balance pedal kickback from impacts for better efficiency and pedal response.

Norco Sight 2024 being jumped in the woods

The suspension travel on both new bikes will remain the same with the Optic featuring 140mm front and 125mm rear options and the Sight with 160mm front and 150mm rear. Both bikes will now come in 29 or mullet (MX) mixed wheel configurations and can be swapped between wheel setups by changing the link arm and lower shock mount with Norco's “Missing Link Kit”.

Both new bikes will come in carbon fiber composite or hydroformed aluminum and feature the same geometry, kinematics, and frame features across both materials. The quoted frame weight for the Sight C frameset is 3.2kg / 6.9lbs and the alloy version is 4.2kg / 9.3lbs, both in a size S3. The Optic C is said to weigh 3.1kg / 6.7lbs and 4.2kg / 9.3lbs, also in an S3 size.

Both bikes come in five frame sizes covering riders from 155cm (5ft 1in) to 195.9cm (6ft 5in), which gives broader size options compared to the previous four sizes available. Geometry isn't radically different from the already progressive outgoing models. Head angles remain the same with 64 degrees on the Sight and 65 degrees on the Optic, reach and wheelbase figures are a little longer, bottom brackets a touch higher, and all the bikes now have size-specific rear ends ranging from 421mm to 437mm on the Optic and 426mm to 442mm on the Sight.

Norco Optic 2024 pictured side on against a hedge

To get the most out of your bike, Norco has also upgraded its Ride Aligned Setup Guide. The app features an in-depth setup guide and includes bike setup suggestions (suspension, cockpit setup, and tire pressures) using rider height, weight, positioning on the bike, and other modifiers such as preferred suspension feel, trail grip, and trail type.

The Ride Aligned Setup Guide doesn't just cover the new Optic and Sight, but Norco's entire current range of bikes.

Norco Ride Align app

Pricing and availability

Norco has a range of options for the Sight and Optic, covering both carbon, alloy, and 29 or MX wheel setups. The Sight Carbon 29 and MX come in four builds including the coil shock-equipped Sight C1 29 and Sight C SE 29 – which is fitted out with RockShox Flight Attendant, an electronically controlled suspension system. The Sight Alloy 29 and MX have two builds including a Sight A1 with a Coil shock and the Fox suspension equipped A2. The Optic C has three 29er builds and a C2 MX mullet build. The alloy Optic has two spec levels with 29er wheels, a Fox suspension equipped A2 and A1 kitted out with RockShox / SRAM T-Type drivetrain.

Pricing starts at $5,399 for the Optic A2 and $6,799 for the Optic C3. The Sight will retail at $5,049 for the Sight A2 MX and $6,999 for the Sight C3 MX. In the UK, the available models will be the Sight C2 (£6,499), Sight A1 bike (£5,999), and Optic C2 (£6,999).

The Sight and Optic framesets will also be available in both carbon and alloy iterations. The Sight framesets will be fitted with RockShox Vivid Ultimate Air and Optics come with RockShox Vivid Select+ air. The Optic frameset will retail for $2,399 / £N/A in alloy and $4,999 / £3,799 for carbon. The Sight alloy will cost $2,199 / £N/A and $5,149 / £3,999 for carbon.

Bikes are expected to be available in May. For specs on key models see below or head over to Norco.com for full details.

Norco Sight C2 2024 stufio shot

Norco Sight C2 2024

Frame: Sight Carbon, VPS HP

Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, 160mm

Shock: RockShox Vivid Ultimate Air, 150mm

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle, 12sp

Brakes: SRAM Code Bronze Stealth, 4-Piston, 200mm front and 180mm rear

Handlebar: 6061 Alloy, 800mm, 25mm Rise

Stem: Alloy, 40mm Length, 35mm Clamp

Seatpost: TranzX YS105 Dropper, 34.9mm, 150mm (S1), 170mm (S2), 200 (S3, S4), 230mm (S5)

Wheels: Stan’s Flow S2 wheelset

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5in, 3C, MaxxTerra, EXO+ (front), Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4in WT, 3C, MaxxTerra, EXO+ (rear)

Price: $8,099 / £6,499

Norco Sight A1 2024 stufio shot

Norco Sight A1 2024

Frame: Sight Aluminum, VPS HP

Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, 160mm

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil, 150mm

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle AXS T-Type, 12sp

Brakes: SRAM Code Bronze Stealth, 4-Piston, 200mm front and 180mm rear

Handlebar: 6061 Alloy, 800mm, 25mm Rise

Stem: Alloy, 40mm Length, 35mm Clamp

Seatpost: TranzX YS105 Dropper, 34.9mm, 150mm (S1), 170mm (S2), 200 (S3, S4), 230mm (S5)

Wheels: Stan’s Flow S2 wheelset

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5in, 3C, MaxxTerra, EXO+ (front), Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4in WT, 3C, MaxxTerra, EXO+ (rear)

Price: $7,899 / £5,999

Norco Optic C2 2024 stufio shot

Norco Optic C2 2024

Frame: Optic Carbon, VPS HP

Fork: RockShox Pike Select +, 140mm

Shock: Fox Float X Performance Elite, 125mm

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle AXS T-Type, 12sp

Brakes: SRAM Code R, 4-Piston, 200mm front and 180mm rear

Handlebar: Deity Ridgeline 35, 800mm, 25mm rise

Stem: Alloy, 40mm Length, 35mm Clamp

Seatpost: TranzX YS105 Dropper, 34.9mm, 150mm (S1), 170mm (S2), 200 (S3, S4), 230mm (S5)

Wheels: Stan’s Flow S2 wheelset

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5in, 3C, MaxxTerra, EXO+ (front), Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4in WT, 3C, MaxxTerra, EXO+ (rear)

Price: $8,999 / £6,999

Norco Optic A2 2024 stufio shot

Norco Optic A2 2024