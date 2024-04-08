Nora Cornolle gives her side of odd double weight miss with Melissa Mullins at UFC Fight Night 240

LAS VEGAS – Nora Cornolle beat Melissa Mullins with a second-round TKO Saturday to open the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 240 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Cornolle, who handed Mullins the first loss of her career.

Nora Cornolle def. Melissa Mullins

Result: Nora Cornolle def. Melissa Mullins via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:06

Updated records: Cornolle (8-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Mullins (6-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Key stats: All but one of Cornolle’s wins – her UFC debut – have been stoppages.

Cornolle on the fight's key moment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 06: (R-L) Nora Cornolle of France kicks Melissa Mullins of England in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“It feels like, I won’t say a relief, but another step completed. Some people were not convinced about my first appearance when I just really had a war and won against a very experienced fighter in Paris. It was her seventh appearance, and I’m just all green here. I had to face Melissa this time and I really wanted to put on a show and showcase my skills and make no mistakes like I could have done back in Paris.”

Action heating up EARLY 🔥 Nora Cornolle ends it in Round 2 with the KO! #UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/1YEdXvHdbz — UFC (@ufc) April 6, 2024

Cornolle on missing weight

Nora Cornolle

“We were cutting weight at the same place at the (UFC Performance Institute) in the morning. I was doing my stuff. We met early in the morning. She looked angry, super, super tired. … I was starting to lose my last (pounds) and I still had (1.5 pounds) to lose. I went to the sauna and she was in a bad state in the sauna. When she saw me directly, she was like, ‘Hey, do you want to talk to the commission?'”

Cornolle on what she wants next

Nora Cornolle

“I don’t have names – anyone. I don’t care as long as they’re ranked. As long as I can make my way up in the rankings, the faster I can – I’m 34. I’m not 20 anymore, so I just want to have the possibility to defend the belt several times (after I win it). So just give me anyone. I don’t care. I’m ready.”

To hear more from Cornolle, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 240.

UFC Fight Night 240

[vertical-gallery id=2730608]

[vertical-gallery id=2730606]

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie