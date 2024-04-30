'No surprise' to see Arteta's team good at corners

After Arsenal tied the record for the most goals scored from corners in a Premier League season in their north London derby victory over Tottenham on Sunday, Leon Osman has said "it's no surprise to see Mikel Arteta's teams are very good at corners" after playing alongside the Spaniard during his time at Everton.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, former midfielder Osman said: "They're very good at a number of things. They're winning a number of metrics throughout the Premier League this season.

"[At Everton] Arteta was the one that was delivering them in. He had great set-piece delivery and it was our fault if we didn't get on the end of them and didn't score."

[BBC]