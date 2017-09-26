No need for Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva to say he was sorry for anthem showing

Alejandro Villanueva has nothing to apologize for.

Not his stance on the national anthem, not his stand during the anthem and not his miscommunication with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

It looked to the world on Sunday like the former Army Ranger had broken ranks when he appeared alone in the tunnel in Chicago, hand on heart, singing the national anthem before his team faced the Bears. A short time before, Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin insisted that the team took an all-or-nothing approach to the ongoing protest movement: either the Steelers would all appear on the sideline for the anthem or none.

The team chose none.

Then there was the offensive lineman standing tall and proud. It caused his jersey to skyrocket to the top of sales lists on Monday – unheard of for an offensive lineman. Here, it seemed, was a man who wanted to honor his country no matter what the coach said. And for the many across the nation who disagree with the protests, here was a football hero with a military background.

The truth is a little more complicated. Villanueva had apparently met with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Saturday night and wanted to do something to show his appreciation during the anthem. The team would stand together, just out of public view. That way they could honor their country and still show team unity.

But in the crowded tunnel, in a confusing moment, Villanueva came out and stood while teammates gathered a short distance behind him. He was caught; does he turn and walk backward during the anthem? He certainly didn’t want to do that. Roethlisberger later regretted not moving out to stand with his lineman, though that would have seemed like a mutiny.

“We butchered our plan to sort of have a response for the national anthem and respect everyone’s opinion,” Villanueva said Monday.

He butchered nothing. He wanted to stand for the anthem, and he did it, and no one can reasonably say he did that the wrong way.

This is a developing problem with the protests: they force players and teams to make a decision both individually and as groups. That’s extremely difficult, and unfair.

Standing for the anthem doesn’t automatically mean disrespect for protesters, just like kneeling for the anthem doesn’t automatically mean disrespect for the military. You can acknowledge and support the desire for racial equality in America and still stand for the anthem. You can acknowledge and support the brave sacrifice of veterans and still kneel.

And there are plenty of nuanced opinions along the continuum. Tomlin surely had good intentions by calling for a unified response to President Trump’s “sons of bitches” comment on Friday, but it put the team in a bad spot. An individual choice should not be shoehorned into a team decision.

“I’ve made coach [Mike] Tomlin look bad, and that is my fault and that is my fault only,” Villanueva said Monday. “I’ve made my teammates look bad and that is my fault and my fault only, and I made the Steelers look bad and that is my fault and my fault only.”

It’s honorable because he is honorable. He regretted the appearance that he was more patriotic than his coach or his team. But if people feel that way, that’s their problem and their short-sightedness.

The easy thing is to blame Colin Kaepernick for all this. He started the recent protest movement in the NFL. Right away after he sat during the anthem last August there was confusion about what he meant. Anti-flag? Anti-military? Anti-police or just anti-police brutality? Anti-America?

But Kaepernick laid out his reasons fairly clearly in the days after. And he didn’t urge anyone else to do the same. This was his personal choice, his freedom of expression, and joiners were welcome.

Still, interpretations were piled onto him. A desire for racial justice and police accountability was either overshadowed, or twisted, or ignored, or all of the above. The culmination came late last week when the president levered the protests into a national litmus test.

