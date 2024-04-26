No Hesitation, No Fear. One Olympic hopeful tells us what it takes to win at Kayak Cross.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — It’s the kind of water safety officials warn swimmers and boaters to stay out of but if you’re an Olympic level kayaker or canoe slalom specialist, it’s almost second nature to dive right in from 10 feet up.

Kailin Friedenson has been on the Junior and Senior National teams for a while now.

“I fell in love with the sport when I was young and took off from there,” said Friedenson.

At 18, he was a Junior World Champion and is as sure of a bet as you can find to make this year’s Olympic Team.

We asked for a look it his go bag.

“Typical stuff,” he points out, “We got a shirt, shorts, spray skirt on top.”

Green is predominant. No superstition. It’s just his favorite color.

“It’s been green since the beginning,” he smiles. “All my sponsors know to give me green.”

Kayak crossers run in tandem down the course, through a series of gates.

Kaelin says he does all his thinking and planning before the start.

“Watching the course, studying it, seeing how the water moves” he relates, “But once you’re in there it’s all reaction. It’s all go, go, go.”

“Right when you land off the ramp, it’s go time. You’re bumping into each other. You’re trying to get that first spot. If you can get out of that first upstream gate in first, you’re pretty golden.”

The rest is all adrenaline. Memorize where you have to go, choose the best line, and dig like crazy for a full minute.

“The best paddlers,” he argues, “Are explosive, have quick acceleration. They’re aggressive and not hesitating.”

One thousand feet to the finish. Crossing first goes to the fast and furious.

For more on the 2024 Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Olympic Trials click here.

