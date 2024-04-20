No. 7 seed Clemson hosts No. 10 seed Pitt in ACC Tournament first round

CLEMSON, S.C. – The seventh-seeded Clemson Lacrosse team opens the 2024 ACC Championship First Round against tenth-seeded Pitt on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex. Clemson (10-6, 3-6 ACC) and Pitt (5-12, 0-9 ACC) most recently met Thursday to close the regular season, a 12-11 overtime victory for the Tigers on Pitt’s home turf.

Live stats will be available at ClemsonTigers.com, and the game will air on ACC Network and stream via the ESPN App.

The winner will move on to the Quarterfinals against second-seeded Notre Dame on Wednesday, April 24 at 5 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Tickets will be available at the ACC Championship home page.

Clemson and Pitt are the conference’s newest additions, as the Tigers are presently in their second season, while the Panthers are playing in just their third season. Clemson ranks sixth nationally in average attendance within its new home.

The Tigers enter the contest ranked 22nd nationally and fourth in the ACC at 14.56 goals per game, 19th nationally in scoring margin (+4.25), and 14th in draw control percentage (.594). The Tigers are ranked second nationally in Clearing percentage at a remarkable .947 figure. Additionally, keeper Emily Lamparter leads the ACC and is 13th nationally in save percentage at .480, making 8.19 saves per game.

Clemson has been bolstered offensively with 119 of its 233 goals (51.1%) coming from its freshman class, led by Regan Byrne, who is sixth among freshmen nationally with 31 goals.

Graduate transfer Claire Bockstie, who is 10th among all active players with 202 career goals leads the team this season with 39, just one shy of her fourth career 40-goal season. Of the 11 players in NCAA Division I with 200 or more career goals, Bockstie has played the fewest games (65).

The Tigers freshman look to continue to impress on offense, as Natalie Shurtleff notched a hat trick, including the game tying and game winning goal against Pitt on Thursday, and Regan Byrne led in scoring with four goals on Thursday.

-Via Clemson Athletic Communications

