No. 6 Alabama gymnastics remains undefeated with road win over No. 8 Florida

Alabama gymnastics continued its undefeated season on Friday, defeating Florida on the road 197.575-197.425.

Both teams dealt with early pressure in the first half due to some crucial errors. No. 6 Alabama suffered a season-first fall off of the bars, while No. 8 Florida saw two vaulters stumble on their landings. In the second rotation, an Alabama vaulter landed out of bounds, and Florida suffered a fall of their own on the bars.

Alabama led 98.775-98.625 after the first half, but Florida tied the score at 148.15 after the third rotation thanks to a strong beam rotation. The competition was close throughout the last rotation, but some subpar floor routines from the Gators and clutch beam performances for the Tide led to the final score.

Here are some more takeaways from Alabama's road victory:

Alabama's uneven bars rotation battles through pressure

Alabama came to Gainesville with the top-ranked uneven bars rotation in the country, averaging 49.588 in the event. They scored a season-low 49.375 against Florida, but despite the score, it may have been their most impressive performance yet.

After Chloe LaCoursiere opened with a personal season-low 9.825, Mati Waligora went second, missing the bar on her first exchange and crashing to the mat. She completed a solid routine after resetting, but the fall led to a dreadful 9.35.

The pressure was on Alabama's remaining four to avoid counting that score, and they each answered the call. Natalia Pawlak matched LaCoursiere with a 9.825, and Cameron Machado followed with a 9.875. Star seniors Makarri Doggette and Luisa Blanco then closed out the rotation with a 9.925 each, tying with Florida's Ellie Lazarri for the event title.

Lilly Hudson's hot streak continues with career-first perfect vault

Lilly Hudson saved the Crimson Tide from its first loss of the season last week when her closing floor routine scored a 9.95, securing a tie with No. 4 Arkansas. This week, Hudson scored a perfect 10 on the vault. It was her first career perfect 10 on the vault and second overall. It was also Alabama's first 10 of the season on any event.

Hudson's 10 proved crucial to the Tide's vault rotation, as they ended up counting a season-low 9.775 from Doggette due to LaCousiere landing out of bounds, leading to a 9.725. Hudson followed her 10 with a 9.925 floor routine and a 9.825 on the beam, making her one of the Tide's top performers.

Blanco holds off a trio of Gators to take the all-around

Blanco won her second all-around title of the season with a 39.7. Three Gators joined her in competing in all four events, with Leanne Wong scoring a 39.575, Anya Pilgrim a 39.525, and Victoria Nguyen a 39.

Blanco scored a season-high 9.95 on the balance beam, which proved incredibly clutch, as the final score came down to the very last routine. With Blanco serving as the closer, she secured both the event title for the beam and the meet victory for the Crimson Tide.

What's next for Alabama gymnastics?

Alabama will return to Tuscaloosa next week to host Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 2.

