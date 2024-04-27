No. 3 Daviess softball keeps rolling in 10-0 win over OHS

Daviess County continued playing up to its No. 3 ranking in the latest KHSAA Coaches Softball Poll.

The Lady Panthers beat Owensboro High School 10-0 in five innings Thursday at DC’s field. It was the second straight 9th District shutout this week for Daviess County, which swept the district at 6-0.

“One of our goals is to put ourselves in the best situation when it comes time to play the district tournament,” DC coach John Biggs said. “The best situation we can be in is to be the number one seed. We accomplished that. That was wrapped up before this game. We told the girls we wanted to go undefeated in the district. The girls came out and focused. I told them any time we can score in every inning good things are going to happen.”

Daviess County’s Molly Hancock went 4-for-4 with three doubles, including one that scored the run to end the game in the fifth inning. Callie Smith was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Briley Henry was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

“She lives in that hitting building,” Biggs said of Hancock. “When we’re done with practice, her and her dad are in there hitting. She puts in a lot of time. She’s seeing the ball really well. She’s been driving the ball well, and hitting some gaps. That’s the result of a lot of hard extra time she’s putting in.”

Kamryn Timmons continued to dominate in the circle, throwing a 1-hitter with 11 strikeouts and just one walk.

Daviess County went to 17-4 on the season.

Daviess County is scheduled to host South Warren on Monday, and it is picking up a game with Henderson County on Tuesday.

South Warren is the near runaway No. 1 team in the state right now, while Henderson County is ranked No. 2.

“With the way the weather is looking you don’t know how many games you’re going to get in,” Biggs said. “We still have areas we need to improve on. We need to improve base running, some situational hitting. Right now we’re where I hoped we would be at this point, but hopefully this is not the peak. We can focus on playing some top notch teams in the state and focus on getting better.”

Owensboro went to 6-12, 0-5 in the district.

OWENSBORO 000 00 — 0 1 2

DAVIESS COUNTY 124 21 — 10 13 0

WP-Timmons. LP-Scott. 2B-Hancock 3, S. Morris (DC).