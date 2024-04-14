As the No. 2 seed in Eastern Conference, the Knicks head into the playoffs with momentum

NEW YORK − Back when the season began, the Knicks, on paper at least, looked like a team that had potential to be a top-tier team in the Eastern Conference. If everything broke right, if their star players and leading scorers stayed healthy, they appeared like a team that could some significant damage.

Except injuries did come, one after another, to those players the Knicks could least afford to lose.

Yet despite all of that, when the regular season ended Sunday, Tom Thibodeau's team had secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 120-119 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden, combined with the Milwaukee Bucks' blowout loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Knicks, who also secured their first 50-win season since 2012-13, will play either the Miami Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers, who will battle for the No. 7 seed in their play-in series.

So now the Knicks carry momentum into the playoffs, where they will be a threat.

That the Knicks had already secured at least a top-four seed was impressive considering the spate of injuries they had dealt with throughout the season, from losing Julius Randle after he suffered a shoulder injury in January, to being without Mitchell Robinson for much of the year and then losing OG Anunoby for a stretch after acquiring him from the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline.

Thibodeau's imprints are all over this team.

From the way the Knicks defend, rebound and take care of the basketball to the way they find ways to grind out victories.

It would be hard to find a team that's more prepared, something that's a necessity in the playoffs.

“To me, I benefited and played under some great coaches and I’ve coached with great coaches," Thibodeau said before the game. "I’ve been around a lot of great players. I think you learn from everybody. You learn from your opponents. I’ve experienced in international. It’s like anything in life. The more prepared you are the more confident you’ll be. So, it doesn’t matter what you’re doing. The same holds true in every profession.”

His players follow that lead.

Brunson, especially, has been sensational in his second season with the Knicks, the engine propelling his team to near the top of the Eastern Conference and a major reason why the Knicks are going to be a threat in the playoffs.

The way he plays, and the way he leads, is a reflection of his coach.

Brunson is essentially the perfect Thibodeau player.

"That’s what I love about Jalen," Thibodeau said. "He just stays locked in. Whatever it is that he’s done, it’s never good enough. He’s always trying to do better. And I think that’s important for our team. We want to have that mindset that we can improve and we will continue to improve."

Now that improvement will come in the playoffs.

The Knicks will have about a week off until their first-round series begins, valuable time to heal any lingering ailments and get players fresh − although the challenge of trying to hold onto momentum after a break also exists.

A regular season that began with the Knicks looking formidable ended in similar fashion.

Can the Knicks continue that in the playoffs? We're about to find out.

