No. 1 Tennessee wins series against South Carolina

No. 1 Tennessee (45-10, 21-8 SEC) defeated No. 23 South Carolina (33-20, 13-16 SEC), 8-3, on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee won its ninth consecutive weekend series.

Drew Beam (6-2) started for the Vols and pitched six innings. He recorded four strikeouts. Beam totaled 104 pitches, including 59 strikes, against 25 batters.

Tennessee recorded nine hits in the contest, including home runs by Blake Burke, Hunter Ensley and Christian Moore.

Burke hit a grand slam in the seventh inning against Parker Marlatt. The Vols have hit 11 grand slams in 2024, a Southeastern Conference single-season record.

First pitch for Saturday’s regular-season finale between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 1 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+).

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire