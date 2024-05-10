No. 1 QB in 2026 class to take visit to Oregon this summer

The Oregon Ducks have been well-known for their quarterback play over the past several decades, and they’re looking to continue that going into the future. While all of the attention is on both Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore in the present and the near future, the Ducks are bringing one of the best passers in the nation to Eugene for a visit this summer.

According to a new report from 247Sports, 2026 5-star QB Faizon Brandon, the No. 1 overall player in the class, will take his first visit to Oregon sometime this summer. He also plans to go see the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers.

Brandon stands at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, and will likely see his recruitment blow up over the next few months as he continues to make trips around the nation.

RECRUITING NEWS: 5⭐️ QB Faizon Brandon — The No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class — has set summer visits to Tennessee, Ohio State & Oregon, per @AnnaH247. 👀 Brandon will be at Tennessee the weekend of May 31. 🍊 Full Scoop: https://t.co/JcnN9TKys3 pic.twitter.com/4BGYzdRse8 — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 9, 2024

The Ducks made headlines on Wednesday when they offered a scholarship to 4-star 2025 QB Keelon Russell, an SMU commit. They also already have a commitment from 2025 4-star QB Akili Smith Jr.

While it’s a crowded QB room in Eugene currently, and will be in the future, Oregon will do everything it can to try and land a player as good as Brandon, so we will see how the visit goes.

