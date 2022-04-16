No. 1 cornerback prospect said Florida is in top 2 schools after visit

Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is one of Florida’s top targets regardless of position. He is the third-best player overall, according to the 247Sports composite rankings and hails from nearby Lakeland, Florida. He was one of the top prospects who visited the Gators for the Orange and Blue Game on Thursday.

McClain told 247Sports that he enjoyed seeing the improvement of the younger defensive backs like cornerback Jordan Young and safety Donovan McMillon.

Even though the Florida staff said over 300 prospects came to the game, they still made sure to prioritize McClain.

“It was great hanging out, seeing a new view,” McClain said. “Great coaching staff. Shoutout to the coaching staff. It was a great game tonight, for sure.”

After his second visit to the Swamp this year under new head coach Billy Napier, he said Florida is among his top schools along with Alabama. McClain also calls the Gators “home” during interviews.

Napier has done a great job recruiting him and they have developed a strong relationship, according to McClain, and Florida stands out in his recruitment because of how close it is to Lakeland and how he believes he can come in and play as a freshman.

He also mentioned that he wants to make a commitment in June and knock out his official visits in the summer.

Related

Report: Florida star QB Anthony Richardson stopped for driving over 100 mph Florida earns crystal ball prediction for this transfer portal DL Florida football sneaks into ESPN's 2022 FPI top 25 Billy Napier's rank among college football coaches under 45 years old Florida's season opener among ESPN's most-anticipated games in 2022

List

Gators gaining ground with these five top 2023 in-state prospects

High School Football - Recruiting

List

Take a look at Florida's 2023 quarterback recruiting board

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.