NLCS: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 2 news, scores, highlights and live tracker
The Philadelphia Phillies got one step closer to a repeat World Series appearance on Monday, unleashing another home run barrage to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 in NLCS Game 1. Kyle Schwarber smashed a first-pitch leadoff home run, Bryce Harper hit a dinger on his 31st birthday, and Nick Castellanos hit his fifth home run in a three-game span, joining Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson, as the only players to accomplish that feat in the playoffs.
It wasn't a great night for the Diamondbacks, who lost their first game of the 2023 postseason. But Game 2 will give them a chance to bounce back and even the series 1-1. If they can win a game at Citizens Bank Park, where the volume of the fans can reach more than 110 decibels, that will be a major accomplishment before both teams head to Arizona for Games 3, 4, and (if needed) 5.
On Tuesday, Merrill Kelly will take the mound for the Diamondbacks. He'll be opposed by Aaron Nola, who gets the start for the Phillies.
Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, updates and highlights from Game 2 in Philly.
1-2-3 inning for Aaron Nola in the top of the second. 1-0, Phillies.
Bryce Harper caught stealing to end the first. Turner's home run gives the Phillies a 1-0 lead and an MLB-record tying 13 home runs in their last four playoff games.
Merrill Kelly's up next on the mound, and it's about to get loud.
Corbin Carroll reached on a leadoff error, but Aaron Nola retired the next three Diamondbacks batters to leave the top of the first unscathed.
Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly has invited the full wrath of Phillies fans:
Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly issues challenge to Phillies fans, believes he has heard louder
Yahoo SportsKelly will put his theory to the test when he starts Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday.