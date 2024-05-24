Nine tennis players qualify for state

May 24—COLUMBIA BASIN — Nine local tennis players qualified for state tournaments this season, with matches beginning Friday at locations in Seattle, Yakima and Kennewick.

4A Boys Singles — The Pacific Clinic and Kamiakin High School, Kennewick

Moses Lake's Marwan Warnick vs Olympia's Kevin Shen — 10 a.m. at The Pacific Clinic. Winner to quarterfinals, loser to the consolation bracket.

2A Boys Singles — Nordstrom Tennis Center, Seattle

Ephrata's Josh Mullings vs W.F. West's Justin Chung — 8 a.m. on the outdoor courts. Winner to the quarterfinals, loser to the consolation bracket.

2A Boys Doubles — Nordstrom Tennis Center, Seattle

Othello's Ashton Pruneda and Riley Rodriguez vs Shelton's Jayden Lovingfoss and Wyatt Wagner — 8 a.m. on the outdoor courts. Winner to the quarterfinals, loser to the consolation bracket.

2A Girls Doubles — Nordstrom Tennis Center, Seattle

Ephrata's Molly Evenson and Addison Mills vs Clarkston's Kayla Frei and Eloise Teasley — 8 a.m. on the indoor courts. Winner to the quarterfinals, loser to the consolation bracket.

1A/2B/B Boys Singles — Yakima Tennis Club, Yakima

Soap Lake's Xavier Gonzalez-Robinson vs Eastside Prep's Soren Ghorai — 10 a.m. Winner to the quarterfinals, loser to the consolation bracket.

1A Girls Doubles — Yakima Tennis Club, Yakima

Royal's Madi Christensen and Campbelle Anderson vs play-in winner — 2 p.m. Winner to the semifinals, loser to the consolation bracket.