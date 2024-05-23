Nine Polar Bears receive All-State girls lacrosse selections

May 23—FAIRMONT — A testament to the continued excellence of Fairmont Senior's girls lacrosse program, nine members of the Polar Bears' roster achieved all-state status for their efforts in the 2024 season.

"I've been with them and I've watched them since a lot of them were in middle school," Head Coach Jon Cain said. "Early on, the girls who seem like they're going to progress and the ones who are going to be outstanding players as they get older, each and every one of these girls has not disappointed."

Of the nine selections, four were named to the First Team All-State, and the remaining five achieved Second Team All-State.

Leading the way with the back-to-back first team selection at goalie is senior Liz Amos. She's joined by fellow seniors Emily Decker and Ainsley Lilly in the midfield as back-to-back first team selections.

A first year team member but also a senior, Abby Greene made First Team Defense. Cain credited Greene, who's primary sport is soccer, for always working on her game, enough to get First-Team All-State her only year playing the game.

Seniors Kate Eshenaur and Sara Bulatko made the Second Team Defense as back-to-back All-State selections from last season. Eshenaur was second team in 2023, and Bulatko was first team. Junior Giana Gerrard joins senior Mackenzie Balzer on the Second Team Attack for their first, and only for Balzer, appearances.

And making the Second Team Midfield as a freshman, Ayla Lilly ends her first season of her high school lacrosse career on a high note. Cain said it's exciting for the team to have a freshman make All-State this year.

The seniors on this team leave with a 77-4 overall record in the past four years and as three-time state champions and a state runner-up. While they dominate this list of All-State members, the future remains bright for Polar Bears lacrosse.

