Nine Auburn players named to preseason coaches All-SEC teams

Nine Auburn players have been named to the 2021 preseason coaches All-SEC teams, that the SEC announced Tuesday.

Auburn’s nine selections are the third-most in the conference, behind only Alabama’s 13 and Georgia’s 11.

Tank Bigsby led the way for Auburn as the first-team running back and second-team all-purpose player.

Bigsby was the only player named to the first-team as center Nick Brahms, linebacker Zakoby McClain, safety Smoke Monday, and kicker Anders Carlson were all named to the second-team.

Quarterback Bo Nix, offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm, linebacker Owen Pappoe and cornerback Roger McCreary were each named to the coaches All-SEC third-team. Nix and Missouri’s Connor Bazelak tied for the quarterback spot on the third-team, while Hamm was tied with Ole Miss’ Nick Broeker and Arkansas’ Ty Clary for their spot on the third team.

