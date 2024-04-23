Nikola Jokic's brother accused of punching fan in the face after Game 2 of Lakers-Nuggets series

Nemanja and Strahinja Jokic , brothers of Nikola Jokic. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) (Getty Images)

DENVER - Fists went flying inside the Ball Arena in Denver on Monday night after the reigning champions defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the playoff series and video from the scene appears to show Strahinja Jokić, one of Nikola Jokić’s brothers, was the assailant.

The video was posted in TikTok by user @cgallegos67 and it quickly spread on other social media platforms.

In the video, at least one of Jokić's brothers argued with a fan before he punched him in the face. The video stops, and it’s unclear if the arena’s security staff intervened.

TMZ reported that witnesses stated the violent altercation happened shortly after Denver’s controversial 101-99 win against the Men in Purple and Gold.

Back in 2019, Strahinja Jokić was charged with second-degree assault, false imprisonment and obstruction of a telephone service, the Denver Post reported.

TMZ also reported Nikola Jokić’s wife was seated near the two brothers. She reportedly held the couple's young daughter while she tried to hold Strahinja Jokic back.

The NBA is investigating the incident as some fans on social media are calling for Strahinja Jokić to be banned altogether.

"This is unacceptable. Not related to the series but no way they should be allowed in an NBA game again," one fan wrote on X.

The series now moves to downtown Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4.

