Nikhil Jefferson, 2024 defensive lineman, commits to Vanderbilt football

Vanderbilt football landed a commitment Sunday from 3-star defensive lineman Nikhil Jefferson. Jefferson, a 6-foot-2, 300-pounder from Tampa, Florida, also had offers from Louisville, Rutgers and West Virginia.

Like many Vanderbilt recruits, Jefferson is a multi-sport athlete who also competed in shot put and discus, according to his 247Sports profile.

He is rated the No. 202 defensive lineman nationwide by 247Sports. The Commodores now have the No. 41-ranked recruiting class nationwide and brought in the No. 38 transfer class during the fall window. The spring transfer window runs from April 16-30.

Every player in the class except Jefferson signed during the early period, and six of those players enrolled already: Dontae Carter, Simeon Boulware, Alvin Williamson, Callahan Blair, Mason Carter and Tyler Fortenberry.

Fourteen other players have signed their National Letter of Intent.

Jefferson is the lone player expected to sign during the late period for Vanderbilt, which begins Wednesday.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

