Vanderbilt football spring roster 2024: Which positions improved, regressed from 2023?

Vanderbilt football saw a mass exodus of players to the transfer portal after the 2023 season. With 18 scholarship players leaving that way and others running out of eligibility, retiring or declaring for the NFL draft, the Commodores face a major roster rebuild after a 2-10 season.

But coach Clark Lea also used the transfer portal in ways he hasn't previously. Vanderbilt secured commitments from 11 players, nine of whom are enrolled for the spring semester.

The roster still could undergo more changes before the start of the 2024 season. In May, the transfer portal will reopen, but most of the major moves have been done already, especially because players can no longer transfer between SEC schools in the spring window.

With the spring roster finalized, here is the state of all of Vanderbilt's position groups and whether they are improved from 2023:

Offense

Quarterback: Wait and see

Vanderbilt's quarterback situation for 2024 is a good case study for the question of whether a team that got little production out of a position group and then lost almost all of its players there is better off.

It's nearly impossible to predict whether Nate Johnson, Drew Dickey, Blaze Berlowitz, Whit Muschamp and Jeremy St-Hilaire will outperform AJ Swann, Ken Seals and Walter Taylor. And on Wednesday, New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia, the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year, committed to the Commodores.

It's a completely different quarterback room, and that could be better — or worse.

Running back: Push

The only loss in the running back room was Patrick Smith. Though Smith got a lot of playing time, he wasn't particularly productive and his snaps likely will go to higher-upside options like Sedrick Alexander and AJ Newberry.

Vanderbilt didn't take any transfers at this position, so it will simply run with a similar-looking group to last season.

Wide receiver: Downgrade

The Commodores regressed here more than at any other position with the loss of Will Sheppard, Jayden McGowan and London Humphreys. They did bring in some transfers — Ole Miss' Jeremiah Dillon and Texas Tech's Loic Fouonji — who have good athletic traits but don't have nearly the same high-level track record as the players who left.

Offensive line: Wait and see

This grade hinges less on the transfers and more on the development of younger players. Vanderbilt lost two starters on the line in center Julian Hernandez and guard/tackle Bradley Ashmore while bringing in Mississippi State transfer Steven Losoya.

Losoya's experience should serve the group well, but for the offensive line to truly improve, younger players like Grayson Morgan and Leyton Nelson will need to take a step forward.

With a new offensive line coach in Chris Klenakis and a new strength and conditioning regime, Vanderbilt will hope for better results up front.

Tight end: Upgrade

Though Vanderbilt lost Justin Ball and Logan Kyle, its starters from 2023, neither was particularly effective. The return of Cole Spence from a torn ACL will help the most, while junior college transfer Tyler Fortenberry brings additional depth. The Commodores also are bringing in four-star tight end Witt Edwards.

Defense

Defensive line: Downgrade

Vanderbilt returns most of its production at defensive line with one notable exception: Nate Clifton. Clifton opted to use his final year of eligibility at Southern California and although the Commodores brought in a solid transfer in Zaylin Wood, Clifton's production will be difficult to replace.

Edge: Upgrade

Every player who played this position a year ago is back, led by sixth-year senior Aeneas DiCosmo. Vanderbilt also brought in Purdue transfer Khordae Sydnor. Whether Sydnor will earn a starting role, at the very least the Commodores improved their depth.

Linebacker: Downgrade

This position is a downgrade, but not as much as might be expected even with the loss of both starters. Returning Langston Patterson was a big deal, and the Commodores have several other high-upside options, including Bryce Cowan and Prince Kollie. But the experience that Kane Patterson and Ethan Barr brought nonetheless will be missed.

Safety: Downgrade

Vanderbilt lost both of its starters, Jaylen Mahoney and De'Rickey Wright, and one of its top reserves, Savion Riley. The Commodores did well to get TCU's Randon Fontenette from the portal, and top recruit Dontae Carter could play right away. In time, that group could become better than what they had last fall, but that's not likely to happen in 2024.

Cornerback: Upgrade

This might be the biggest upgrade of any position group on the roster. Vanderbilt lost BJ Anderson but returns every other notable player at the position — Martel Hight, Trudell Berry, Tyson Russell and Gumbo Gaskins — while also bringing in Eastern Washington transfer Marlon Jones Jr. and Wyoming transfer Kolbey Taylor. Jones is the big prize here, bringing four years of experience at a top FCS program.

Specialists: Downgrade

With punter Matt Hayball out of eligibility, it would be hard for this position to be anything other than a downgrade. The Commodores did do a solid job to get Ohio State's Jesse Mirco in the portal.

Kicker Jacob Borcila is no longer on the roster, which means redshirt freshman Brock Taylor is likely to take over. Without any in-game experience for Taylor, it's nearly impossible to project whether it's an upgrade at kicker.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football spring roster 2024: Evaluating position groups