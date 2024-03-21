Nigeria vs Ghana: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

The Super Eagles lost the AFCON final to Ivory Coast (REUTERS)

Rivals Nigeria and Ghana meet in an international friendly later this week.

It is the first time either nation have played since suffering heartbreak at the Africa Cup of Nations, albeit at various stages of the tournament.

The Super Eagles lost in the final to hosts Ivory Coast, while the Black Stars exited at the group stage and duly sacked manager Chris Hughton, who has been replaced on an interim basis by Otto Addo.

Finidi George will oversee matters for Nigeria following the departure of Jose Peseiro.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nigeria vs Ghana is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Friday March 22, 2024.

The Grand de Stade Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco will host.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana

TV channel: The match has not been selected for LIVE coverage by a UK TV broadcaster.

Live stream: UK viewers can watch the game via bookmaker Bet365.

To watch a live sporting event on the Bet365 website or app, viewers must have an account with available funds or have placed a bet within the previous 24 hours.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Nigeria vs Ghana team news

Nigeria have been dealt a blow with Victor Osimhen having been ruled out with an inflammation of an old injury.

(AP)

Ghana are also without a key player as Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will not be available as he looks to build up his fitness with the Gunners.

Nigeria vs Ghana prediction

Such has been the mess Ghana have been in of late, it’s difficult to back them against the AFCON finalists.

Nigeria to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Nigeria wins: 11

Draws: 20

Ghana wins: 22

Nigeria vs Ghana latest odds

Nigeria to win: 11/10

Draw: 21/10

Ghana to win: 13/5

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.