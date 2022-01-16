Nico Harrison: Mavericks will continue to support Willie Cauley-Stein

Brad Townsend: Nico Harrison says the conversation with Cauley-Stein was difficult, but that the Mavs will continue to support him through his personal situation. He adds that in the end, franchise had to do what’s best for the franchise.

Source: Twitter @townbrad

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks have completed the signing of Marquese Chriss to a two-year deal and made roster room by waiving Willie Cauley-Stein.

More percolating from around the NBA with three weeks and change to go until the Feb. 10 trade deadline can be found here: https://t.co/3A6WkA2xpL pic.twitter.com/WNnqkKbjww – 7:21 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Source confirms reports that Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein, enabling them to sign Marquese Chriss for the rest of the season and perhaps beyond. Cauley-Stein has missed the majority of this season due to personal reasons. – 5:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Dallas will have a $4.1M hit in dead money on their books, unless Willie Cauley-Stein is claimed off waivers. Given Cauley-Stein hasn’t played in over a month, that’s unlikely.

Marquese Chriss will sign a prorated two-year, veteran minimum deal with approximately $3M. – 5:17 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a 2-year deal, source told ESPN. – 5:03 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have signed Marquese Chriss to a multi-year contract. In an additional move, Dallas has requested waivers on center Willie Cauley-Stein. -via Twitter @MavsPR / January 15, 2022

Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks are waiving center Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a new two-year deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chriss has averaged 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 games for the Mavericks, impressing the team with his energy. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 15, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Marquese Chris earned the roster spot with his production during his three 10-day hardship deals. He would have had to be inactive the rest of this 10-day after Kristaps Porzingis cleared protocols. Willie Cauley-Stein hasn’t played since late November due to personal reasons. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 15, 2022