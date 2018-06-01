Nick Saban reportedly stranded at sea with Alabama players after boat runs out of gas

Nick Saban’s three-hour tour didn’t seem to go as planned. (AP Photo)

You can trust Nick Saban to run a football team, but you might want to look elsewhere when it comes to planning a boat trip.

The Alabama coach took some of his players out for a boat trip on Friday and it seems the players had plenty of fun with it. However, the fun seemed at Saban’s expense, as someone apparently forgot to fill the gas tank before they left for Lake Tuscaloosa, according to TMZ. The result: Alabama players stranded on a boat and taking to social media to let everyone know.

Nick Saban’s boat runs out of gas

Nick Saban and some of the @AlabamaFTBL players were stranded after their boat ran out of gas and the Snapchats are just as funny as you'd expect Terrell Lewis & Tua Tagovailoa pic.twitter.com/NkKZibECnU — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 1, 2018





Among the players on the boat were National Championship game hero Tua Tagovailoa and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, seen getting the laughs in with Saban, who is wearing a Yankees shirt.

It doesn’t seem to be confirmed that the Crimson Tide have made it back to dry land, but you have to figure the news would have quickly reached dry land if the group was legitimately stranded.

