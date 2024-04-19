Nick Montgomery: Hibernian fans give views on manager after missing top six

Those in charge of Hibernian have promised a "full review of the football structure" at Easter Road following another disappointing campaign.

They have enlisted help from Bill Foley's Black Knight group, with the Bournemouth owner having recently acquired a 25% stake in the Edinburgh club.

So is this a case of turkey's voting for Christmas? Will heads roll after a second bottom-six finish in three seasons.

Since the Gordon family took over in the summer of 2019, Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney and Lee Johnson have all been sacked and current head coach Nick Montgomery is feeling the heat of criticism from the stands.

With just eight wins from 29 league matches and terrible habit of conceding late goals, Montgomery's record is unimpressive, but is another change the answer?

We asked supporters for their views on the manager and got a mixed response...

Time for patience or time to go?

Alan: We simply have to give the manager time. It's been a revolving door for a while now so we need to give him a good crack at it, time for some patience.

Kenny: His tactics all season have been clueless. He keeps playing out from the back, losing goals left, right and centre. When he got the job he promised attacking football - still waiting. We always had a high percentage of possession, but that was in our own half. Sorry, he has to go.

Stephen: As much as I don't want to see another manager sacked, it has to be said that results haven't been anywhere near good enough for Hibs and things must improve going forward. I'm happy to give Monty the summer window and see where we go from there.

Craig: Nick Montgomery was a massive gamble when appointed, one that we sorely didn't need at that time. It hasn't worked out and I'm being kind when I say that! Eye-bleeding, slow and boring football. I wouldn't mind so much if we were getting results but that isn't happening either. He needs to go, sooner rather than later.

Gordon: We should be third or fourth for a club of our stature, totally underperformed this season. A new manager won't change anything if the players are the same.

Colin: He's been in post for seven months and had the January transfer window, which isn't a great one to get the players you want. I'd definitely give him another transfer window. If we sack him now then as a club we'll be an embarrassment. We need stability and continuity, becoming the 'Watford of Scotland' isn't a good look.

Fergis: Not totally convinced - poor tactics and weird team selections. Despite leaking goals, he still didn't tighten defence. Think he needs strong finish to season to convince board he is man to lead us next year. Going to take a lot to get fans back on side, as this season has been total disappointment.

Darren: I was desperate for him to succeed but the last two must-win games have shown that he's not up to the job. I think Black Knight will want their own man, whoever that might be, to help push their agenda, whatever that might be.

Mark: Monty shouldn't have gotten the job in the first place. Neither should Maloney or Johnson. The Hibs decision makers ignored good candidates from Scotland, thinking they knew better, and it's blown up in their face. The worry is, if Monty goes, who will they inflict on us next? And who will choose our signings, because that's been a mess as well.

Angus: As a lifelong supporter (I am now 80) I have been through the wringer with the Hibees. I have no easy solution for the club except to say - like everything else in this football game - things will take a turn for the good. Let's give Monty time and space to execute his plans.