Nick Maton’s grand slam carries Norfolk Tides to a win over Memphis

Nick Maton broke open a one-run game with a grand slam in the seventh inning to lift the Norfolk Tides to a 9-4 road victory against Memphis as the teams opened a series on Tuesday night.

Maton’s second home run came with the Tides leading 5-4 and helped Norfolk reach .500 at 17-17.

The Tides’ Kyle Stowers hit his 11th home run — a two-run blast — after Connor Norby hit an RBI double in the first inning. Hudson Haskin added a run-scoring single to put Norfolk in front 4-0 after the opening inning.

Jackson Holliday added two hits to raise his batting average with the Tides to .293, and Norby also collected two of Norfolk’s 10 hits.

Starter Cade Povich (4-1) picked up the win, allowing six hits and three earned runs in five innings. Povich struck out five and walked two.

Memphis pulled close with Matt Carpenter’s two-run home run and Nick Raposo’s RBI single in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.

The teams continue their series in Memphis on Wednesday night with a 7:05 p.m. game.