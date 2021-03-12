Nick Markakis retires after 15 years with Braves, Orioles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAUL NEWBERRY
·3 min read
  • FILE - Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis watches his double during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Baltimore, in this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, file photo. Markakis has retired after a 15-year career spent with the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles. The 37-year-old Markakis, who was a free agent, told The Athletic in a story published Friday, March 12, 2021, that he was done playing after accumulating 2,388 hits, earning his lone All-Star bid in 2018 and coming within one win of reaching the World Series in his final season. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)
  • FILE - Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis scores past Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith on a double by Cristian Pache during the fifth inning in Game 2 of a baseball National League Championship Series in Arlington, Texas, in this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, file photo. Markakis has retired after a 15-year career spent with the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles. The 37-year-old Markakis, who was a free agent, told The Athletic in a story published Friday, March 12, 2021, that he was done playing after accumulating 2,388 hits, earning his lone All-Star bid in 2018 and coming within one win of reaching the World Series in his final season. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
  • FILE - This is a 2020 file photo showing Nick Markakis of the Atlanta Braves baseball team. Markakis has retired after a 15-year career spent with the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles. The 37-year-old Markakis, who was a free agent, told The Athletic in a story published Friday, March 12, 2021, that he was done playing after accumulating 2,388 hits, earning his lone All-Star bid in 2018 and coming within one win of reaching the World Series in his final season. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
1 / 3

Nick Markakis Retires Baseball

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis watches his double during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Baltimore, in this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, file photo. Markakis has retired after a 15-year career spent with the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles. The 37-year-old Markakis, who was a free agent, told The Athletic in a story published Friday, March 12, 2021, that he was done playing after accumulating 2,388 hits, earning his lone All-Star bid in 2018 and coming within one win of reaching the World Series in his final season. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA (AP) — Outfielder Nick Markakis has retired after 15-year career with the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles.

The 37-year-od Markakis, who was a free agent, told The Athletic in a story published Friday that he was done playing after accumulating 2,388 hits, earning his lone All-Star selection in 2018 and coming within one win of reaching the World Series in his final season.

Braves manager Brian Snitker called Markakis “the consummate pro in everything he did.”

Even though he no longer fit into the team's plans, Snitker said Markakis' presence was missed in the Braves clubhouse. The manager talked with him on Thursday about his retirement plans before he made them official.

“It's a big hole in there without him,” Snitker said. “We all miss him. Just his stability and the calming influence he had on everybody. It was just a great career. ... I felt honored to manage him for the last few years of his career.”

Both of teams that Markakis played for congratulated him on his career.

“We wish you all the best in your retirement, Nick!” the Braves wrote on their Twitter account.

“Congrats to Nick Markakis on his retirement from baseball after an incredible 15-year career,” said the Orioles, who were Markakis' team for his first nine seasons. “Thank you for the memories, the hustle, and your countless contributions to this organization. Best of luck in your next chapter, Nick!”

Markakis joined the Orioles in 2006 and played at least 104 games every season until his last, finishing with a career average of .288. He initially opted out of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, only to change his mind and return to the Braves in a part-time role.

He hit a walk-off homer in his first game back and nearly reached the World Series for the first time. The Braves won two playoff series — their first postseason victories since 2001 — and took a 3-1 lead over the Dodgers in the NL Championship Series. But Los Angeles rallied for three straight victories to advance to the World Series, where they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays.

Markakis twice batted .300 and had a pair of 100-RBI season with the Orioles. He had double-figure homers every year in Baltimore, including a career-best 23 in 2007.

A native of suburban Atlanta, Markakis joined his hometown team as a free agent in 2015 while the team was going through a painful rebuilding process. After three tough years, the Braves broke through to capture the NL East title in 2018, with Markakis playing a key tole.

“He brought exactly what we were looking for," Snitker said. “The stability, the professionalism. He was accountable to everybody. He went through some tough times here. He's to be commended for that.”

In 2018, Markakis played all 162 games, batted .297 with 14 homers and 93 RBIs, and was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time.

Markakis had a more limited role his final two seasons with the Braves, but was still a productive player and immensely popular with his teammates.

He came up just short of the ultimate stage.

“We got a game away from the World Series,” Snitker said. "I would have loved to do that for him. He was what the Atlanta Braves are all about.”

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Former Orioles OF Nick Markakis retires from MLB after 15 seasons

    Markakis was a fan favorite in Baltimore.

  • Thumb injury slows Inciarte's battle with Pache in Braves OF

    Ender Inciarte's attempt to win a starting job in the Atlanta Braves' outfield is temporarily on hold as he recovers from a thumb injury. Rookie Cristian Pache, the Braves' choice over Inciarte to fill in during the postseason last year, is competing for the starting job in center field. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Inciarte hurt his thumb when he got hit by the fists with an inside pitch during a recent at-bat.

  • How to Waste More Than a Trillion Dollars

    During World War II, government spending boosted household income, while government supply restrictions limited the consumption of consumer goods. Consequently, personal saving soared. After the war, pent-up demand for consumer goods funded by excess wartime savings caused the economy to boom. Our current economic situation is analogous. The government spending and transfer payments included in four different stimulus packages passed last year have boosted household income, while government supply restrictions have limited the consumption of in-person services. The result has been a surge in personal saving. Indeed, the personal-saving rate rose from 7.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to a peak of 26 percent in the second quarter of 2020 before trailing off to a still historically high 13.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. Personal saving rose by 134 percent from $1.2 trillion in 2019 to $2.9 trillion in 2020. Even with this massive accumulation of savings, most of which would otherwise have been spent, GDP has weathered the pandemic recession as well as anyone could have expected. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNOW estimate currently expects first-quarter GDP to grow at an annual rate of 8.4 percent, one of the highest-growth quarters on record. Once government restrictions on sports, live entertainment, cinemas, museums, and restaurants can be safely relaxed, pent-up demand funded by excess savings will cause these industries to roar back to life, restoring the jobs that have been lost, and taking that positive momentum and turning it into an avalanche. Without the Democrat stimulus, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) forecasts that real GDP will reach its pre-pandemic level by the third quarter of this year, that the size of the labor force will return to its pre-pandemic level in 2022, and that employment will reach its pre-pandemic level by 2024. At a time when Dr. Seuss is being canceled, it might seem as if nothing could be more ridiculous. But consider this: The economy is currently growing at an annual rate of 8.4 percent, and Democrats have decided, nevertheless, that it is time for a massive stimulus. Never has such a massive policy come at a time that is more inconsistent with economic reason. Why the rush to have a stimulus when none is needed? You guessed it. Democrats won the election and are engaged in an effort, in the false name of stimulus, to transfer a massive pile of taxpayer cash to their pet projects and constituencies. Indeed, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is loaded with more than $700 billion in payoffs to such causes, completely unrelated to the pandemic. Claiming that any of this wasteful spending is stimulative is laughable. The bill would provide $350 billion to state, district, territorial, tribal, and local governments. Despite the COVID-19 recession, state and local tax revenues were down only 0.7 percent, or $7.6 billion, comparing the first nine months of 2020 with the first nine months of 2019. State and local tax revenues have fallen less than in previous recessions because (1) job losses have been concentrated among low-wage workers who pay less in state income taxes, (2) stock and housing prices have increased, boosting state income tax revenues from capital gains, and (3) the CARES Act maintained consumption, which supported income and sales-tax revenues. Last year, the federal government provided state, district, territorial, tribal, and local governments with $535 billion. While a few states and localities face severe financial challenges, most do not. Combined, the idea is to send state government almost a trillion dollars, even though their shortfall was virtually nonexistent. The bill would provide another $170 billion to schools, colleges, and universities on top of the $113 billion that Congress has already provided. This is not stimulus — less than 8 percent would be spent during this fiscal year — but rather, a payoff to teacher unions. The bill would provide $86 billion for bailing out a CBO-estimated 185 “critical and declining” union-negotiated multi-employer pension plans that have more than 1.5 million participants. Without requiring any reforms to make these pension plans sound, Democrats are simply shoveling cash so that these plans, including the 18 plans that have suspended paying benefits, can pay full benefits for the next 30 years. Since most of these plans are in the entertainment, manufacturing, mining, and trucking industries, unions such as the American Federation of Musicians, the Bakery and Confectionary Union, the United Mine Workers, and the Teamsters would benefit from this Democratic generosity. The bill would provide $41 billion for transportation, including $1.5 million for a study for a new bridge in New York State, the home of Senate majority leader Schumer. Spending on transportation infrastructure, however beneficial, occurs over years. It is not short-term stimulus and should go through the regular process to avoid waste. And don’t forget Obamacare. The Democrats provided an additional $42 billion to expand the Affordable Care Act, divided roughly in half between (1) higher-premium tax credits for purchasing health insurance through the exchanges by lowering the cap on premiums as a percentage of income in 2021 and removing the income cap of 400 percent of the federal poverty income in 2021 and 2022, and (2) a temporary 5-percentage-point increase in Medicaid’s share of the cost of expanding coverage to adults at between 100 percent and 133 percent of the federal poverty level to entice states that have not previously expanded their coverage to do so. This is consistent with Democratic strategy to increase public reliance on government-provided health insurance over time. Last year, President Trump led a bipartisan effort to pass successive targeted stimulus plans to ensure that the pandemic recession did not turn into a depression. The approach worked and, given that GDP last year ended up about flat, was about the correct size. It is beyond ironic that President Biden has failed at bipartisanship where Trump succeeded, and has decided to use the pandemic to achieve extreme partisan objectives.

  • The Latest: MLB's Orioles to open season at 25% capacity

    The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday they will begin the season by hosting approximately 11,000 fans per game, or 25% of capacity of Camden Yards. In accordance with MLB's health policies, the Orioles will implement “pod” seating throughout the ballpark to guarantee proper social distancing of six feet between each group of ticket holders. Fans will have to wear masks at all times unless eating or drinking in their assigned seats.

  • When does the 2021 MLB season start?

    The 2021 MLB season is almost here.

  • 'We cannot survive', tennis counts the cost of empty stands

    Tennis has limped back to some semblance of normality after last year's lengthy disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic but stakeholders fear playing tournaments in front of empty stands might not be sustainable for long. The professional circuit was shut down for five months in 2020 before tournament organisers set up biosecure bubbles for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. The disruption has been less severe in 2021 but tournaments, barring the swing in Australia in February, continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at best.

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: Jacob deGrom in midseason form, and The Cookie Club thinks 2019 Pete Alonso is back

    Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...

  • Here’s why Mets are being cautious with Dominic Smith in left field

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Mets have been extra careful with their starting left fielder. Dominic Smith has yet to play a Grapefruit League game in left field as the Amazin’s approach the halfway point of spring training. Smith figures to play in left most days in the regular season — without the DH in the National League — and he has said more reps will help him improve his fielding in the ...

  • Ann Kirkpatrick announces 1st House retirement of 2022

    The state's congressional map will be redrawn, but Kirkpatrick's departure could open a battleground district in southern Arizona.

  • In the age of Robinhood, should you still pay for an investment adviser?

    Here's how to tell whether you're getting good value for your financial-services dollar.

  • End of the Designated Hitter Looms for National League Managers

    Like all 15 National League teams, the New York Mets must quickly reintegrate pitchers into hitting and running the bases during spring training games, as Opening Day hovers only three weeks away. That hasn’t happened in game action since the 2019 postseason and for many of those teams, not since the end of that regular […]

  • Buccaneers, Tom Brady agree to contract extension

    The Buccaneers and Tom Brady have agreed to a contract extension, keeping the QB in Tampa through 2022. The move saves the Buccaneers $19 million in cap space this year. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the team last year, throwing 40 TD passes in the regular season

  • 4 Reasons Smith & Wesson Brands Can Overcome This Glaring Problem

    Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) recently posted another period of record results, doubling sales for the third consecutive quarter. Because Smith & Wesson will look like it's underachieving compared to the year before, the market may punish its shares. It's true that companies in this situation often see their stock price fall before their earnings do.

  • Texas Rangers Aim For Full Stadium Capacity On Opening Day

    “We’re very confident we won’t be a super-spreader event,” team CEO Neil Leibman said.

  • Yankees broadcaster rips Texas Rangers' decision to allow 100% stadium capacity on opening day

    The Texas Rangers will allow 100% stadium capacity for opening day and WFAN's Suzyn Waldman called the decision "stupid."

  • With 'big one' coming, quake alert system launches in Oregon

    People in Oregon will be better prepared for earthquakes — particularly important in the Pacific Northwest because experts say “the big one" is coming — as an early warning system launched Thursday, the 10th anniversary of a devastating quake and tsunami in Japan. California already has the system, while Washington state will join in May to complete coverage of the West Coast. The ShakeAlert system operated by the U.S. Geological Survey uses seismographic sensors to detect significant earthquakes quickly so alerts reach smartphones and people can seek cover before the shaking starts.

  • The Players Championship: Friday tee times, TV and streaming info

    From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's what you need to know for the second round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

  • ‘What a beast!’ Massive snake found by hiker along creek’s edge in South Carolina

    “This looks like something you’d see in the Amazon jungle.”

  • How to Convert a Nondeductible IRA Into a Roth IRA

    Converting a nondeductible IRA into a Roth IRA can be tricky. Here is a step-by-step guide for transferring one retirement plan into another.

  • Pete Alonso explains decision to renew contract for 2021, talks Mets' 'really special group'

    Pete Alonso provided the only offense for the Mets on Thursday night against the Houston Astros, launching a solo home run to left-center field in the top of the sixth inning.