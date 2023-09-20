Nick Folk kicks his way to AFC special teams player of the week

The Titans traded for kicker Nick Folk ahead of the start of the regular season and the move paid off for them in Week Two.

Folk hit a field goal and three extra points during regulation of Tennessee's home game against the Chargers and the team turned to him once more in overtime. Folk put a 41-yard kick through the uprights and the Titans secured a 27-24 win that moved them to 1-1 on the season.

The NFL announced that Folk has been named the AFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.

It is the 10th time that Folk has received a weekly conference prize and the Titans are the fourth team that Folk has played for when receiving the honor. He also won with the Cowboys, Jets, and Patriots.