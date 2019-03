Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa feels he’s worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick at the NFL Draft next month.

So much so, in fact, that he said the Arizona Cardinals would be making a “big mistake” if they use their top pick on anybody else.

While he missed the majority of the season last year, many consider him to be among the top players available in the 2019 draft class. And, as the Cardinals drafted quarterback Josh Rosen in the first round last year, it would make sense that they pass on Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and focus on another position — even though Murray has rapidly climbed in many mock drafts in recent weeks.

“I wouldn't say anything about Kyler,” Bosa told NFL.com at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Saturday. “I would just say that I'm somebody who loves the game more than anybody. I'm going to come in and I'm going to work every day, every practice trying to find new things to better myself. If you do draft me, then you have somebody who's going to improve throughout my entire career.”

Bosa suffered a “core muscle injury” against TCU in Week 3 of the season last fall. He had surgery five days after the game, and later withdrew from the university to prepare for the draft.

The 2017 All-American and Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year had 34 total tackles and 8.5 sacks in his last full season with the Buckeyes.

“That would just mean so much to me to be thought of as the best player in the draft,” Bosa told NFL.com.

Both Bosa and Murray — who did not work out in Indianapolis — had formal interviews with the Cardinals. Former Ohio State linebackers coach Bill Davis holds the same position with the Cardinals now, too, providing a solid connection for the preseason All-American in Arizona.

Bosa said he intends to be a full participant when the defensive linemen participate in the combine on Sunday, and that he’s been feeling back to normal for several weeks. A solid performance there would help eliminate some doubts about his health.

“I’ve been training at full speed for a couple of months, but actually feeling like myself, not feeling soreness, for probably a few weeks,” Bosa said Saturday, via NBC Sports.

