Nicholls takes advantage of Southeastern miscues for 5-4 extra innings win in Southland Tournament

HAMMOND, La. — No. 2 Nicholls defeated No. 6 Southeastern, 5-4 in an extra-innings thriller Thursday night in the Southland Conference Tournament.

Nicholls’ Garrett Felix and Drake Anderson belted solo home runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead early in the game. The Lions would respond with a 2-RBI single by Bailyn Sorensen in the bottom of the second to tie the game at two.

In the bottom of the third, Southeastern’s Shea Thomas would hit the go-ahead RBI-single to give the Lions the one-run advantage.

Down 3-2 in the top of the ninth inning, Ponchatoula native, Basiel Williams would crush a solo home run over the wall in left center field to tie the game at three.

Moments later, the Colonels would capitalize on a dropped ball in right field and throwing error to third on a steal attempt to take the 4-3 lead over the Lions.

In their 10-2 win over UNO in the tournament opener, Southeastern leaned on a two-home run effort from junior, Jude Hall. In the bottom of the ninth, Hall would hit his third home run of the tournament to tie the game at four and send it to extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, Nicholls would load the bases and Edgar Alvarez would score the game-winning run on a wild pitch.

Nico Saltaformaggio would close out the contest with a strikeout in the bottom of the frame to secure the 5-4 win.

Saltaformaggio allowed just two hits and one earned run in five innings of relief. He struck out two batters and ended his 27th appearance of the year with the win.

Southeastern starting pitcher Dakota Lee was solid for the Lions with three hits and two earned runs allowed with seven strikeouts in six innings of action.

Up next for the Lions is an elimination bout with the UNO Privateers. That game is set for noon.

Nicholls remains unbeaten in tournament play and will face the winner of Thursday’s elimination game between UNO and Southeastern Friday at 7 p.m.

