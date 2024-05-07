'It was nice how it ended' - Baxter's victorious farewell

Stephen Baxter celebrates the victory with a young fan at Seaview [Press Eye]

Stephen Baxter welcomed a "new dawn" at Crusaders as he ended his 19-year reign as manager in domestic football on a high with a 3-2 win over Coleraine in the European play-offs final.

Jordan Owens hit an injury-time winner for the Seaview hosts in Baxter's 953rd game in charge.

"If you're going write it before the game you would probably say this is what you're looking for," said Baxter.

"It's a great send-off for the fans to enjoy the summer and European football is useful for finances and to give them something to build on.

"It was nice how it all ended for me and giving the supporters a clap to thank them for my time here.

"It's been a blast and I've loved every minute of it. You stay this long because you enjoy the people and the staff.

"It's a new dawn, it's a new era and I wish them all well in the next phase."

Baxter will stay on to manage the team in the Europa Conference League qualifiers but it was a final game for Crues winger Paul Heatley before retirement.

Jamie McGonigle gave Coleraine an early lead before two goals in a minute, from Jarlath O'Rourke and Daniel Larmour, put Crusaders in front.

A brilliant Josh Carson strike made it 2-2 before Seaview stalwart Owens won it with a late close-range finish.

"I knew a single goal would win it either way but I wasn't expecting 3-2," added Baxter.

"It was a great game of football and Coleraine came at us hard right from the start. What we were basically saying was 'we're going to put the ball in the right area and we're going to score a goal' - we did that.

"We had to turn that corner [at 2-2] and for me it was 'Jordan Owens time'. That might just be the hairs difference that got us over the line."

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney was left frustrated as his side missed out on Europe.

"I can't give our boys any more credit - I thought our first half performance, for the large part of it, was really good until all of a sudden we got done with two moments of madness," he said.

"I thought how we responded in the second half showed every bit we needed and Josh pulled off a moment that we needed.

"I thought after that we gained momentum and we had a couple of really good chances at 2-2.

"But it's just frustrating - it's that bit of pinball where anything can happen and before you know it that's it. It's just fine margins on days like this."