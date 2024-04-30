Nic Batum has a question for the Sixers entering Game 5 vs. Knicks

NEW YORK — When the Philadelphia 76ers pay a visit to the New York Knicks for Game 5 of this Round 1 series on Tuesday, they will be facing elimination. The Sixers have had their issues in this series when it comes to rebounding as the Knicks have been the tougher team in key moments.

Game 5 is going to be a big challenge for Philadelphia. It will not be easy to go into a raucous environment such as Madison Square Garden and keep the season alive. The Sixers will have to show toughness and that is something Nic Batum is asking about his team heading into this elimination game.

“This series has been, like, the details and that’s it,” Batum said at shootaround on Tuesday. “Just the little stuff. The X and O’s strategy, like I said, it’s nothing too crazy to change about basketball. Like, pure basketball. It’s just 50/50, get back on defense, and who’s the tougher team? That’s gonna be pretty much it tonight.”

The point differential in this series so far has been Knicks plus-4. That’s how close all four games have been. It has come down to the little things in these games and which team is going to make those plays and show off their toughness.

“We have to win,” Batum added. “It’s like when we played Miami (in the play-in tournament). It’s kinda, like, Game 7 for us now. We know what we have to do win against this team. We just have to do it. We have done it for three games and, I said it last time, every game could have gone either way. It’s been that close every game.”

The Knicks will want to close out the Sixers out on Tuesday and Philadelphia knows it. Toughness will play a factor to keep the season alive.

“It’s gonna be crazy tonight,” Batum added. “They want to close it out tonight on their home floor so it’s gonna be a crazy fight. Crowd’s gonna be into it. We can use it to our advantage as well so just stick together, be together, and put up a big fight and see what happens.”

Tip off from Madison Square Garden is set for 7 p.m. EDT.

