Niagara women’s lacrosse earns trip to NCAA tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara women’s lacrosse earned a trip to the NCAA tournament with an 11-10 win against Fairfield in Connecticut on Sunday afternoon.

Graduate student Rachel Crane scored four goals in the title game win, while senior Andra Savage and Mount St. Mary graduate Lois Garlow scored two goals each.

The Purple Eagles, which went 15-3 overall and 7-2 in MAAC play, will go to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. The Purps snapped Fairfield’s five-year championship run.

Niagara will find out its opponent during the NCAA selection show at 9 p.m. Sunday, which airs on ESPN2. The first round begins on Friday.

