Niagara women’s lacrosse earns trip to NCAA tournament
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara women’s lacrosse earned a trip to the NCAA tournament with an 11-10 win against Fairfield in Connecticut on Sunday afternoon.
Graduate student Rachel Crane scored four goals in the title game win, while senior Andra Savage and Mount St. Mary graduate Lois Garlow scored two goals each.
The Purple Eagles, which went 15-3 overall and 7-2 in MAAC play, will go to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. The Purps snapped Fairfield’s five-year championship run.
Niagara will find out its opponent during the NCAA selection show at 9 p.m. Sunday, which airs on ESPN2. The first round begins on Friday.
WIVB Sports
Niagara women’s lacrosse earns trip to NCAA tournament
Bandits extend dominance over rival Rock in NLL semifinal series opener
Bandits title defense fortified by midseason moves
Where Western New York softball, lacrosse teams rank in state for 2024
How to watch Buffalo Bandits vs. Toronto Rock in Game 1 of NLL semifinals
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.