NHL trade deadline 2021: Breaking down the biggest rumors, deals of the day

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Monday. Follow USA TODAY Sports' live updates during the day for the latest trades, news, rumors and analysis.

There are plenty of obstacles this season with a flat salary cap and the need for traded players to quarantine because of COVID-19 protocol. But there already have been key moves in recent days as general managers get creative. And more moves are expected in the final hours.

Jeff Carter gives the Penguins a strong presence down the middle even if his best days are behind him.

9:00 a.m. Who else is out there?

Mike Hoffman, Blues: Hoffman has not been his dominant scoring self (11 goals) since joining the Blues. Add in the fact that he is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and the Blues are barely clinging to the last playoff spot in the West, and Hoffman could be on the move today. It would not be surprising to see him be the most impactful addition.

Ryan Dzingel, Senators: The Senators are in a full rebuild, and Dzingel, a potential UFA, would be a versatile piece to a contender.

Luke Glendening, Red Wings: The Red Wings center is the type that contenders tend to love this time of year: a defensive-minded role player who wins faceoffs.

Marc Staal, Red Wings: A veteran defenseman with more than 100 games played in the postseason, Staal could be a low-cost bottom-pairing addition, or even be an in-and-out type.

Elvis Merzlikins or Joonas Korpisalo, Blue Jackets: At seventh place in the Central Division, Columbus is going nowhere this season. While these two goalies have had their struggles, they are both 26 and each has another year remaining on their deals with Merzlikins at $4 million and Korpisalo at $2.8 million. The Blue Jackets are unlikely to go into next season with both goalies, but when will they trade one?

8:10 a.m. Some late-night (or early morning) dealing

A couple of significant moves went down while you were sleeping ...

- The Bruins acquire forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Sabres for forward Anders Bjork and a second-round pick. The Bruins’ two weaknesses this season were secondary scoring and defense. They addressed defense with the trade for Ottawa's Mike Reilly. They hope Hall, a former No. 1 overall pick and Hart Trophy winner, can show more than the two goals he has scored this season. The Sabres, who also retained 50% of Hall's salary, failed to get a first-round pick for their biggest prize. Bjork was a fifth-rounder.

TRADE ALERT 🚨: The Penguins have acquired forward Jeff Carter from the Kings in exchange for conditional 2022 third-round and 2023 fourth-round draft picks.



Details: https://t.co/BKusJTPLA0 pic.twitter.com/sld5HkyYp6 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 12, 2021

Jim Rutherford doesn't have to be the Penguins' general manager for them to be active. In Carter, the Penguins get a veteran center who is signed through next season. In 40 games this season, Carter has eight goals (on 117 shots) and 19 points. He is probably past his prime as a top-six center but will have to fill in the second line while Evgeni Malkin is injured. Los Angeles is retaining 50% of Carter's salary (he has a cap hit of $5.3 million).

