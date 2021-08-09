Panthers sign historic endorsement deal with star NCAA quarterback D'Eriq King

D'Eriq King has signed an endorsement deal with the Florida Panthers. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers are breaking ground with a new and interesting collaboration.

Taking advantage of the new rules which allow NCAA athletes to capitalize on their likeness, the Panthers have signed University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King to an endorsement contract.

King is to appear at select games and events, help push the Panthers brand on social media, and co-develop merchandise.

It's expected that the Panthers will look to sign other collegiate stars for a similar ambassador-type role.

King's deal with the Panthers is believed to be the first of its kind, but not the first one brokered since collegiate athletes were granted the ability to profit off their name, image and likeness last month. As one of the most marketable athletes in the NCAA and a star in Florida, King has apparently signed a multitude of "NIL" agreements already.

King underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in December. He's expected to be under center for the Hurricanes in the season opener versus Alabama on Sept. 4 in addition to be hanging around the BB&T Center.

