William Nylander dazzles with OT winner as Leafs edge pesky Wild

Scotiabank Arena was Willy Nylander's house on Friday night as the star Maple Leafs forward dazzled with a spectacular solo effort in overtime to earn Toronto the extra point with a 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Nylander — who also grabbed a nifty primary assist on David Kampf's game-tying tally late in the second period — now sits just one goal back of his career high of 34 he set last season, with over 20 games still left to play.

More to come.