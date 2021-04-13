Patrik Laine turns on the afterburners and buries absurd end-to-end goal

Patrik Laine absolutely undressed Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen to finish off a ridiculous solo effort. (Getty)

The 2020-21 season hasn’t been a banner year for Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine. Acquired in-season back in January from the Winnipeg Jets, Laine has struggled to find success with his new team. Entering Monday night’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, the 22-year-old had scored just two goals in his previous 23 contests.

Laine, however, offered up a reminder of just how much offensive carnage he can cause when he's going.

Patrik Laine. What a goal. pic.twitter.com/1L3FgQIeU6 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 13, 2021

Laine corralled a loose puck, brought it behind his own net and decided to go for a twirl up ice. Gliding from one end to the other, Laine capped off his drive with a silky smooth finish that saw him speed past five different Blackhawks, including netminder Kevin Lankinen.

Laine’s marker, his second of the game, tied the score at 3-3 just past the halfway point of the third period.

His first goal of the contest was almost as impressive, with the 2016 second-overall pick ripping an absolute rocket from the point to give Columbus a 2-1 lead in the second frame.

Perfect placement from Patrik Laine here! 👀 pic.twitter.com/uOLGdWUmtu — NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2021

Laine’s two-goal effort wasn’t enough as the Blue Jackets lost 4-3 in overtime to the Hawks. Columbus has now dropped six of its last seven games during the month of April. The fifth-year pro seems to be heating up, however, as he’s now recorded three goals in his last two outings.

Laine has tallied 12 goals and 20 points through 35 contests this season.

